Former California University standouts Rontez Miles and Eric Kush each were named to the D2Football.com All-Decade Team for 2010-19 on Tuesday morning.
Miles was a first-team selection at defensive back and Kush was a second-team honoree at offensive line. The Vulcans were one of three teams from the PSAC to have at least one representative on the All-Decade Teams with Miles being the league’s only first-team defensive representative.
One of the most decorated players in Cal history, Miles was a four-year starting defensive back from 2009-12 and was a two-time All-American. He finished his career with 257 tackles, 10 interceptions and 23.5 tackles for loss over 50 career games. Miles was chosen the 2009 PSAC West Freshman of the Year and then the PSAC West Defensive Athlete of the Year as both a junior and senior.
Miles was invited to the NFL Combine following his senior campaign and signed with the New York Jets as an undrafted free agent in 2013. He has played seven seasons in the NFL, all with the Jets, and was as a captain last year.
Kush was a three-year starter at tackle and center while playing from 2008-12 and was an All-American as a senior. He started 32 games, including 22 at center over his last two seasons. Kush was All-PSAC West first team in 2012 and was selected to the East-West Shrine Game in Tampa, Florida.
A Chartiers Valley graduate, Kush was selected in the sixth round (170th overall) of the 2013 NFL Draft by the Kansas City Chiefs. He has played for eight teams over his seven-year NFL career, appearing in all 16 games last season with the Cleveland Browns. Kush recently signed with the Las Vegas Raiders.
Kush and Miles helped lead the Vulcans to three-straight appearances in the NCAA Playoffs from 2009-11, including the NCAA Super Region One Championship in 2009. Over their four-year careers, Cal had a 39-12 record and a 24-4 mark in PSAC West play with at least a share of three divisional titles.