Pitt will be operating with its third starting quarterback in three seasons.
In 2021, it was Kenny Pickett, who directed the Panthers to their first Atlantic Coast Conference championship before moving next door to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Last year, Kedon Slovis arrived via the transfer portal and Southern California. Slovis didn’t play up to the level of Pickett and has transferred again, this time to Brigham Young.
Head coach Pat Narduzzi went back to the transfer portal for a starting quarterback this year and he expects the results to be more like the Pickett days than last season. The Panthers will be quarterbacked by Phil Jurkovec, the Pine-Richland High School product who played at Notre Dame and Boston College before returning home for his final season of college ball.
“His family’s there. It’s his last season. There’s a lot on the line for him,” Narduzzi said.
Finally, he boldly proclaimed, “The best is yet to be seen.”
Jurkovec said the Frank Cignetti Jr. factor was one reason for his transfer to Pitt. Jurkovec spent his first two years at Boston College with Cignetti as his offensive coordinator. Cignetti left BC for Pitt last season. A year later, Jurkovec reunited with former coach.
“Having known the offense, I knew exactly what I was getting into, so it was a huge factor,” Jurkovec said.
Jurkovec was at Boston College for three years. Last season, he passed for 1,711 yards and 11 touchdowns in eight games. His best season was the 2020 COVID year when he completed 61 percent of his passes for 2,558 yards and 17 touchdowns.
Narduzzi said he is eager to see Jurkovec take charge in huddles, on the sideline and in the locker room.
“I want to be on the same sideline with him. I want to see him on game day. I want to see him lead that team. I want to see how he interacts with our guys,” Narduzzi said.
Added Jurkovec: “I’m trying to earn their respect. I know it will come slowly, but through working hard this offseason and getting on the field, just showing I’m committed.”
One major change in the ACC this fall is there will be no more Atlantic and Coastal Divisions. The league will play as one 15-team conference.
Boston College plays Pitt this season at Acrisure Stadium, a fact not lost on Jurkovec.
“They’ve knocked out, like, half of the opposing quarterbacks,” he said of the Pitt defense, stretching the truth just a bit. “I want that streak to continue, can’t wait for those D-linemen to tee off on the opposing teams’ quarterbacks.”
Although it’s true that Pitt leads the nation with 199 sacks since 2019, Jurkovec had one of his best games in 2020 when Boston College defeated Pitt, 31-30, in overtime. He threw for 358 yards and three touchdowns, both career highs. But you can see what he means about Pitt’s defense. Jurkovec was sacked six times in that game.
Pitt’s defense ranked No. 2 nationally in sacks (3.69 per game) and No. 23 in total defense last year but lost six high-caliber starters, most notably ACC Defensive Player of the Year Calijah Kancey. The rebuilt line will lean on tackle David Green.
Defensive end Dayon Hayes should be an impact pass rusher. Narduzzi said he is “expecting big things” from Nate Temple. He also said to be on the lookout for Nahki Johnson and Sam Okunlola
At linebacker, seniors Bangally Kamara and Shayne Simon are back. The speedy and hard-hitting Kamara could emerge as an ACC star.
The strength of the unit is cornerback with the return of M.J. Devonshire, Marquis Williams and A.J. Woods – a trio that’s played 11 total seasons with 12 interceptions. Javon McIntyre or Florida transfer Donovan McMillon, a Peters Township graduate, could fill a void at strong safety.
“If those corners have a good year, we’ll be pretty good on defense,” Narduzzi said.
The offense lost Israel Abanikanda (1,431 yards and 20 touchdowns) but Sun Bowl MVP Rodney Hammond Jr. should keep the ground game going.
Starting wide receivers Konata Mumpfield (58 receptions) and Bub Means return along with tight end Gavin Bartholomew. The trio produced 1,235 yards and five touchdowns last year.
Narduzzi said tight end Malcolm Epps, a transfer from USC, might be worth watching.
“I don’t know if anybody knows about him,” Narduzzi said. “Big guy, 6-6, 255, who can really run and catch. Just adds another element of weapon for Phil Jurkovec and the offense.”
The offensive line returns three starters and a combined 84 starts. There is experience with senior center Jake Kradel, guards Ryan Jacoby and Blake Zubovic, a Belle Vernon product, and tackles Branson Taylor and Matt Goncalves. Kradel could be the ACC’s best center.
Only two schools that were ranked at the end of last season – No. 11 Florida State and No. 18 Notre Dame – appear on the schedule. The Panthers, who ended up No. 22, must travel to West Virginia, Notre Dame, Wake Forest and Duke. They get Florida State, Cincinnati and North Carolina at home.
