Phil Jurkovec

Associated Press

Pitt’s Phil Jurkovec has returned home for his final season of eligibility. The well-traveled quarterback is returning to his hometown to play for the Panthers after stops at Notre Dame and Boston College.

 Gene J. Puskar

Pitt will be operating with its third starting quarterback in three seasons.

In 2021, it was Kenny Pickett, who directed the Panthers to their first Atlantic Coast Conference championship before moving next door to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Last year, Kedon Slovis arrived via the transfer portal and Southern California. Slovis didn’t play up to the level of Pickett and has transferred again, this time to Brigham Young.

