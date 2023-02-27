Keith Palek and Cam Polak combined for 50 points and helped California University to an 84-69 victory over Seton Hill in the first round of the PSAC basketball tournament Monday at the Convocation Center.
The win puts Cal’s record at 15-13 and sends the Vulcans into the second round against top-seeded Indiana Wednesday. Tipoff is 7 p.m.
Palek led the way with 26 points and Polak chipped in with 24 points. Donald Whitehead added 15 points and Jermaine Hall came within one point of a double-double. Hall had nine points and 13 rebounds.
California held a 39-35 lead at halftime and outscored Seton Hill, 45-34, over the final 20 minutes.
Sam Tabe had a double-double for Seton Hill, scoring 21 points and pulling down 15 rebounds. Both teams had 39 rebounds.
Drew Green scored 13 points, had three rebounds, two assists and three steals for Seton Hill. Sean Dillon added eight points.
California University converted 20 of 21 free throws while Seton Hill hit just six of 12 attempts. The Vulcans also hurt the Griffins (16-12) at the three-point line, hitting 12 of 33 attempts.
Hall and Palek each had two blocks for Cal. Caleb Whitaker had nine points and five rebounds in 20 minutes of play.
