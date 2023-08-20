LATROBE – When measuring the value of head coaches, the won-lost record isn’t always the best indicator.
Waynesburg Univeristy’s football team finished last season with a 4-6 record, it’s best season in six years.
Justin Flack, the talented running back for the Yellow Jackets, could have come back for a fifth season but many doubted he would. In those years, the Yellow Jackets won a combined 11 games. And like most small, private schools, tuition isn’t cheap.
But Flack saw something in last year’s team the convinced him to come back: His head coach, Dr. Cornelius Coleman.
Coleman was a breath of fresh air when hired to coach the team last season and most players responded the way Flack did.
“This man right here,” Flack said pointing to Coleman during the PAC media day when asked what brought him back for a fifth and final season.
“The new coaching staff as well. There is so much positivity surrounding us that it’s fun to play football again.”
Flack led the Yellow Jackets a year ago with 811 rushing yards, third best in the PAC and tops on the team. He also was the third-leading receiver for Waynesburg with 23 catches for 263 yards. Flack accounted for 12 combined touchdowns so losing him would have been costly.
“I think what attracks me (is Coach Coleman’s) vision for Waynesburg football,” said Flack. “We haven’t been successful in a decade or so. His mentality is to bring that winning culture here.”
Flack and junior tailback Hunter Cameron accounted for 1,434 of the 1,955 rushing yards the Yellow Jackets amassed last year. They scored 16 of the 19 rushing touchdowns
Flack needs just under 1,300 yards to become the leading rusher in the program’s history. He made first team All-Presidents’ Athletic Conference and second team All-ECAC last season.
“I love the game of football,” Flack said. “I’ve been playing since I was 5-years old. It seems like I can’t get away from it. Everyone knows we’re going to turn into old men, playing golf, and won’t be able to play this game anymore.”
Coleman talks like a man who has finally found the key to success.
“It was fun, it was exciting, it was humbling,” said Coleman of his first year as a head coach. “I’m glad I’m here and I am excited about what the future holds for us.”
One of the easiest ways to gauge success is the player roster. This year, an extra page was needed in the media guide to list all the players on the team.
“When we bring athletes on campus, the school just sells itself,” said Coleman. “We’re excited about the players we get from the area but also the D.C market, from the Florida market, from Texas.”
Coleman said the recruiting process for Flack started the day following the last game. To have him back is a big plus.
“We all know about his athletic capabilities,” said Coleman. “But he brings so much more in leadership.”
Quarterback Tyler Rains had a strong 2022 season, passing for 1,339 yards and nine touchdowns, but he has graduated. Sophomore Tommy Burkes is ready to step in. He played in seven games last year, completing 41 percent of his passes for 369 yards, three touchdowns and five interceptions.
“I believe losing a player like Tyler, who was 6-5, 210 pounds, was a big loss for us,” Coleman said. “But we’re excited about what we have coming back. Burkes has some experience.”
And he will have one of the top receivers in the league returning in Dakota Romantino, a graduate of Charleroi High School. Romantino had 37 receptions for 690 yards and five touchdowns.
The offensive line, coached by former Waynesburg High School head coach Russ Moore, ground up the third most yards in the PAC.
On defense, seniors Joe Zellem (6-4, 300) and Chuck Taylor (6-0, 285) will anchor the front line.
Senior Austin Deer leads a group of young but experienced linebackers. Deer (6-2, 218) was second on the team with 68 tackles last season.
The secondary is in capable hands of junior Brennan Boron, who had 66 tackles, good enough for third on the team last year.
Senior Ricco Sastoque connected on all 18 of his point-after attempts and boomed 10 kickoffs into the end zone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.