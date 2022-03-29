Penn State women’s basketball guard Makenna Marisa, a McMurray native and Peters Township graduate, was named All-Big Ten first team by the coaches and media. She is Penn State’s 34th first-team selection in program history.
She has enjoyed a stellar junior season, ranking second in the Big Ten and eighth in the country by averaging 22.5 points per game, which is the third-highest average by a Lady Lion in a single season.
Marisa scored double-digit points in all 28 games – one of only two Division I players to do that – while notching 18 20-point games, 13 25-point games and five 30-point performances.
Her 30-point games include a career-high 33 at Duquesne. She also had a double-double of 25 points and 10 assists against Illinois.
Marisa scored 20 points in a half four times, including in the second half against Purdue.
Marisa’s 630 total points ranked fifth in the country and ninth in a season at Penn State. In conference games, including six against ranked opponents, Marisa averaged 23.0 points per game, good for second in the Big Ten.
Marisa scored her 1,000th career point against Iowa on Jan. 25. She has 1,229 career points, ranking 27th all-time at Penn State.
Marisa also put up big numbers in the classroom as she was named CoSIDA Academic All-America Division I Third Team. An Education major, Marisa carried a 3.75 GPA.
In swimming
Jade Miller, a freshman from Washington and a Trinity graduate, had an immediate impact on the program at Wheeling.
Miller won the Mountain East Conference championship in the 200-yard backstroke. She set a personal record in the event during the preliminaries when she swam a time of 2:09.18.
She also set a personal record in the 200 butterfly, posting a time of 1:01.68 in the preliminaries. The time ranks ninth in program history.
The conference title was one of several big wins for Miller as she established herself as a top competitor. She was named the MEC Women’s Swimmer of the Week after winning three events against West Virginia Wesleyan in January. She won the 100-yard backstroke (1:02.25), the 200 breaststroke (2:35.23) and the 200 individual medley in 2:19.00.
In rifle
The ninth-ranked University of Akron rifle team closed out its regular season campaign with a 4,692-4,662 Senior Day triumph over No. 15 North Carolina State on Feb. 12.
The Zips’ performance sent off the squad’s four seniors, which includes Avella native Rebecca Spencer in style.
Akron sophomore Kayla Andreoli, a sophomore from Washington, set a career-best mark in smallbore rifle, posting a 586 total out of the possible 600.
In basketball
Waynesburg senior Matt Popeck, a Washington graduate, added to his awards haul that included first-team All-Presidents’ Athletic Conference by being named first-team All-Eastern Collegiate Athletic Conference.
Popeck showcased an explosive scoring touch as he finished second in the PAC at 20.7 points per game. Popeck was dangerous from long range, as he was fourth in the league in three-point percentage (.361) and fourth in three pointers made per game (2.8). He also had the fourth-best free throw percentage at .810.
Popeck posted the top individual scoring performance of the season in the PAC, tossing in 41 points in a win against Stevenson on Dec. 30.
In tennis
Dayton junior Connor Bruce has been so dominant this season that he has been named the Atlantic 10 Conference Player of the Week three times.
A Peters Township graduate, Bruce is Dayton’s No. 1 singles player and sports a 15-7 record, including 11-6 in dual matches.
In wrestling
Pitt-Johnstown’s Caleb Morris, a sophomore from Waynesburg, was named first team All-PSAC at 141 pounds.
Morris posted a 16-7 record on his way to winning his regional title and qualifying for the NCAA Division II tournament.
Gannon’s Jacob Dunlop, a senior from Rostraver Township and a Belle Vernon graduate, was named second team All-PSAC at 125 pounds. Dunlop wrapped up his season with a fourth trip to the Division II tournament.
After earning All-America honors while competing at 133 pounds a year ago, Dunlop fell a match shy of similar status this year while moving down in weight. He ended the year with a 23-5 record and was one of two Golden Knights to win Super Region 1 titles. It was Dunlop’s second regional championship.
Dunlop ended his career with an 85-35 record