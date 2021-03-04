Marcus Weathers recorded 12 points and 10 rebounds as Duquesne edged past Richmond 67-62 in the second round of the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament on Thursday.
Duquesne (9-8) advanced to face top-seeded St. Bonaventure in the quarterfinals on Friday.
Chad Baker had 16 points for Duquesne. Michael Hughes added 11 points and 10 rebounds, and Tavian Dunn-Martin also scored 11. Hughes also had five steals and four assists.
Richmond scored 25 points in the second half, a season low for the team.
Tyler Burton had 18 points and 11 rebounds for the Spiders (13-8). Jacob Gilyard added 12 points and Grant Golden had 10 points.
West Virginia 76, TCU 67: Redshirt freshman Jalen Bridges set seasons highs with 22 points and 12 rebounds to lead No. 6 West Virginia to a 76-67 victory over TCU on Thursday night.
The Mountaineers (18-7, 11-5 Big 12) bounced back from an overtime loss to No. 3 Baylor on Tuesday, sweeping the regular-season series from TCU.
Derek Culver, who had 18 points and 14 rebounds in last week’s win over the Horned Frogs, scored 17 points Thursday after being held without a field goal against Baylor.
Sean McNeil added 14 points for the Mountaineers.
Jaedon LeDee scored a season-high 18 points for the Horned Frogs (12-12, 5-10). Kevin Samuel and Mike Miles had 12 points apiece. Leading scorer RJ Nembhard fouled out with five points, ending his streak of 20 straight games in double figures.
West Virginia built a 16-point lead in the first half and coasted down the stretch.
LeDee scored nine points over a four-minute stretch, Nembhard and Miles hit 3-pointers, and Taryn Todd’s driving layup pulled TCU within 53-46 with 7:36 remaining. But the Horned Frogs got no closer.
BIG PICTURE
West Virginia: The Mountaineers had lost three of their previous four games at home. They can finish in second place in the conference, just ahead of No. 13 Kansas, with a win in the regular-season finale Saturday.
TCU: The Horned Frogs couldn’t overcome a terrible start. TCU went more than nine minutes between field goals in the first half, shot 18% (4 of 22) from the floor in the first half and 38% for the game. They went 1-2 in three road games over six days.