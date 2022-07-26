Chris Dountas

California University graduate Chris Dountas was recently hired as Pitt’s football equipment manager. Dountas is returning to Pitt after a stint at Colorado.

For Chris Dountas, all roads have led him back to the University of Pittsburgh.

A 2003 California University graduate with a degree in science and sports management, Dountas was hired earlier this month as Pitt’s Director of Equipment for football.

