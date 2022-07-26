For Chris Dountas, all roads have led him back to the University of Pittsburgh.
A 2003 California University graduate with a degree in science and sports management, Dountas was hired earlier this month as Pitt’s Director of Equipment for football.
Updated: July 26, 2022 @ 11:51 pm
This is Dountas’ second stint at Pitt. In October 2005, he left the University of Connecticut as its Assistant Director of Equipment Services for the same position at Pitt.
“I was given a tremendous opportunity to come home,” said Dountas, known as Donut to his friends. “Pitt and the people who work here have always held a special place in my heart.
“It was an incredible experience working here before for so many years and getting a second chance to work here again was something I couldn’t pass up.”
Dountas was Assistant Director of Equipment Services at Pitt from October 2005 until September 2008 when he was promoted to the Director of Equipment Services.
Dountas held that position until he was hired by Stanford in May 2016 as its Assistant Athletics Director-Equipment Manager.
After a little more than three years in Palo Alto, Calif., Dountas was hired by Colorado in July 2019.
But now, it is a homecoming for Dountas and he is eager to see how things have changed since he left.
“Seeing the culture within the athletic department now versus when I left is tremendous,” he said. “Pitt is winning championships and the excitement around not only football, but the athletic department as a whole, is awesome and super exciting.”
When the position at Pitt opened recently, it didn’t take Dountas long to act.
“I spoke to some old friends who still work in the department to find out details,” he said. “Start to finish, the whole process only took a couple of weeks, but it was worth it.
“I am excited to be back and be a part of something special.”
Dountas thanked Pitt athletic director Heather Lyke and head football coach Pat Narduzzi.
“I just want to thank both of them for giving me this tremendous opportunity,” said Dountas. “It is truly an honor to come back to a place that means so much to me.
“Also, I have a lot of special people in my life who are going through this transition with me, and without them, it would not be easy, and I could not do it without them.”
