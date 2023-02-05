Sarah Berardelli and Meghan Dryburgh accounted for 30 points and 25 rebounds as W&J used its strong inside game to roll past visiting Franciscan University of Steubenville by a 77-47 score Saturday afternoon at Salvitti Family Gymnasium.
The win improves W&J to 19-2 overall and 15-1 in conference play. The loss drops Franciscan to 3-17 overall and 2-14 in the PAC.
W&J raced out to a 27-9 lead after the first quarter before building a 42-20 lead at halftime. The Presidents outscored the Barons by a 28-20 margin in the third quarter before each team scored eight points over the final 10 minutes.
The Presidents scored the first seven points and built the lead to 11-2 on a fastbreak layup by Adalynn Cherry at the 6:56 mark. The lead reached 13 after back-to-back baskets by Berardelli to make it 15-2.
Dryburgh finished with 12 points, 14 rebounds, four steals, four assists and two steals in the victory. The double-double was the 12th of the season for Dryburgh.
Berardelli turned in her best effort of the season, as the junior converted 9-of-13 field goal attempts for a game-high 18 points. She added 11 rebounds to aid W&J's lopsided 52-29 advantage in rebounding. Bryn Bezjak finished off a strong week with 14 points more on 5-of-8 shooting (3-of-5 from three-point range).
Waynesburg falls to 2-19
The Waynesburg University women's basketball team traveled to Geneva on Saturday for a Presidents' Athletic Conference matchup. The Yellow Jackets fell victim to a three-point barrage by the Golden Tornadoes and dropped a 105-66 final score.
Geneva (6-10, 6-15) scored the first six points of the game and never trailed for the entirety of the contest. Waynesburg (2-14, 2-19) ended the first quarter in a 26-15 hole. The Yellow Jackets continued to produce offensively with 18 points in the second period. But they gave up 30 over that same 10-minute period, and by the time the two teams broke for their respective locker rooms, Geneva led 56-33.
Though it came in a losing effort, freshman Clara-Paige Miller scored a game-high 17 points on six-of-12 shooting from the floor. She connected on two-of-four three-point attempts and converted all three of her foul shots. Miller also collected five rebounds.
Cal loses again
In a meeting of teams tied for second place in the divisional standings, the California University Vulcans dropped an 83-77 contest at Edinboro on Saturday afternoon in Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference West action.
With the loss, Cal falls to 14-8 this season with a 10-6 mark in conference play. The Vulcans have lost eight straight road meetings in the series with the Fighting Scots dating back to the 2014-15 campaign. Meanwhile, Edinboro improves to 14-7 overall behind an 11-5 record in league action.
Sophomore Allycia Harris set career highs in both points and rebounds while tallying her third double-double of the season. She led all players with 23 points on 10-of-12 shooting from the floor, marking her first 20-point game with the program. Harris also collected 15 rebounds (five offensive), two assists, one block and one steal on Saturday. The Wilkes-Barre native is averaging 16.2 points over the last five games on an incredible .706 field-goal percentage (36-for-51).
Junior Halle Herrington finished with 16 points behind four-of-nine from long range and added four rebounds and three assists. Senior Ciaira Loyd tallied 12 points, seven assists and three steals, while classmate Rajah Fink posted nine points and five rebounds before fouling out midway through the third quarter.
Men's Results
Cal breaks 100 in win
Behind a trio of players combining for nearly 80 points, the California University men's basketball team earned a 106-97 win at Edinboro in Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference West play on Saturday afternoon.
With the victory, the Vulcans improve to 10-12 this season with a 7-9 record in league action. Cal extended its winning streak in the series with Edinboro to six games while also scoring 100 points for the second time this year. Meanwhile, the Fighting Scots drop to 5-16 overall behind a 3-13 mark in conference contests.
Redshirt junior Jermaine Hall, Jr. recorded a career-high 27 points while shooting 9-of-14 from the field, including four-of-seven from beyond the arc, and five-of-six from the free-throw line. He also tied his career best of 14 rebounds and added four assists and one steal. The Baltimore native ranks fifth in the PSAC with a career-high 17.1 points per game behind six games of at least 20 points.
Freshmen help W&J win
Freshman guard Matt Seidl poured in a game-high 24 points and classmate Alex Acosta tallied 15 points and five rebounds off the bench as the Washington & Jefferson men's basketball team rolled to an 80-53 win over visiting Franciscan University Saturday at Salvitti Family Gymnasium.
The win coupled with an Allegheny loss to Saint Vincent has pushed the Presidents back into sole possession of first place in the PAC at 13-4 in league play. W&J is now 16-6 overall in 2022-23. The Barons fall to 2-14 in the PAC and 5-16 overall.This is now the fourth straight game that Seidl has hit 20 or more points as the North Hills product is hitting his stride. Seidl is averaging 26.5 points per game during the two-week stretch.
Kyran Mitchell led the Presidents in rebounds (7) and assists (5) as the senior captain made his mark today by facilitating the hot hands and working the boards.
Brandon Jakiela scored 10 points.
Geneva stops Jackets
The Waynesburg University men's basketball team traveled north to Geneva to face off with the Golden Tornadoes in a Presidents' Athletic Conference contest. The Yellow Jackets battled over 40 minutes of action, but fell by the final score of 77-62.
Geneva (11-5, 14-7) jumped out to a 15-6 lead after 7:48 of play. Waynesburg (3-13, 5-15) used an 11-5 run of its own to pull to within a single basket of tying the score at 20-17. Junior Jansen Knotts keyed the surge with six points.
Knotts chipped in 12 points on the day, while junior Bryson Wilt and sophomore Treyvon Ridley tallied nine and eight points, respectively.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.