College baseball
California swept a PSAC baseball doubleheader at rival IUP Saturday afternoon with a 7-5 victory in Game 1 and a 6-1 triumph in Game 2.
Updated: April 17, 2023 @ 5:30 am
The Vulcans (7-9, 16-14) trailed 3-0 after the second inning in the opener but scored four runs in the fifth and three in the sixth for a 7-3 advantage. The Crimson Hawks (7-9, 15-22) cut the deficit to two in the bottom of the frame.
Colby Rockacy doubled and drove in two runs for California. Teammate Payton Conte and had an RBI. David Lee had two hits, including a triple.
Sam Georgiana earned the pitching victory and Jake Kramer picked up his fourth save.
The Vulcans trailed 1-0 in the first during Game 2 but got its offense going in the fifth with four runs to turn a close game into a comfortable victory.
Santino Marra doubled for California, and Lee added two more hits. Brett Bobin added two base hits and drove in a run.
Dylan Mathieson had six strikeouts and walked three in improving to 3-2.
n Waynesburg and Washington & Jefferson split a PAC doubleheader Saturday at Ross Memorial Park.
The Yellow Jackets won the opener, 5-3. The Presidents took Game 2, 8-5.
In Game 1, Waynesburg (7-7, 11-19) had a 5-0 lead after six innings and hung on for the victory.
Dalton Mount had two hits, including a triple, for the Jackets. Teammate Marcos Mendez doubled and drove in two runs.
Nolan Lutz hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning for W&J.
Dalton Lucy (3-4) struck out four and walked two in pitching the complete-game victory.
The Presidents (10-2, 19-10) put up a five-spot in the fourth to take a one-run lead and added two insurance runs in the ninth.
Scout Zaas hit a three-run homer in the fourth. Teammate Trevor Dean had two hits.
Todd Burner tripled for Waynesburg. Bryce Bedilion, Seth Burgdolt and Lane Ours doubled for the home team.
Geneva dealt Waynesburg their first two PAC losses in sweeping a doubleheader by scores of 6-0 and 5-3 Saturday at Waynesburg.
Geneva (7-5, 15-13) scored five runs in the third to take control. Haley Smith struck out five and walked one.
Jasmine Demaske tripled and Alyssa Rager doubled for the Yellow Jackets (10-2, 21-5).
Grace Higgins had two doubles for Waynesburg in Game 2. Teammate Brin Hunter also doubled.
n Chatham swept a PAC doubleheader from Washington & Jefferson, winning by scores of 7-6 and 7-1.
The Presidents had a one-run lead heading into the bottom of the eighth before Chatham scored two for the walk-off win.
Mackenzie Dunn tripled and homered for W&J (1-11, 7-17).
Dunn homered in Game 2, and teammate Isabelle Griswold tripled.
n California blanked PSAC-West rival Slippery Rock, 6-0, on Saturday afternoon at Slippery Rock.
Charity Henderson and Caleigh Rister had two hits for California (10-9, 17-18). Henderson tripled. Carlena Fiorilli tripled for the visitors.
Rister struck out 11 in a five-hit shutout.
