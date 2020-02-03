Junior guard Cheyenne Trest became only the 13th player in Seton Hill women’s basketball history to score 1,000 career points.
Trest, a Canonsburg resident and Canon-McMillan graduate, scored her 1,000th career point Jan. 25 in a 79-65 loss to Pitt-Johnstown.
After UPJ jumped out to a 4-0 lead, Trest made a three pointer, getting her to 999 career points. Trest then reached the 1,000-point mark with a jumper at the 6:24 mark of the first quarter.
Trest led the Griffins with a game high 21 points.
Trest is averaging 13.0 points and 5.1 rebounds per game. She is second on the team in assists and is shooting 81 percent from the free-throw line.
Seton Hill is 7-8 in the PSAC and 12-8 overall.
In track & field
Wheeling University women’s track and field junior Liz Fleming, a Washington native and Trinity graduate, is off to a big start to the indoor season. Fleming was named the Mountain East Conference Athlete of the Week for Jan. 13-19.
At the Youngstown State University Collegiate Invitational, Fleming established a school record in the shot put and surpassed the NCAA provisional mark with a toss of 46-5 1/2 to place fourth overall. She followed that with a personal record and NCAA mark in the weight throw with a heave that went 58-1 3/4 to win the event.
Fleming then won the weight throw at the SPIRE Institute College Invitational with a throw of 55-4 1/3.
In basketball
Former Wash High standout Josh Wise made a go-ahead three-pointer with 1:05 left, then made a steal on an inbound pass with 6.4 seconds remaining to preserve a 72-69 victory for Pitt-Johnstown over PSAC rival Slippery Rock on Jan. 18. Wise’s performance, which included a team-high 21 points, helped UPJ coach Bob Rukavina gain his 500th career victory.
Wise broke a 67-67 tie with a three-pointer at the 1:05 mark that gave the Mountain Cats the lead for good. With Pitt-Johnstown still up by one point, Slippery Rock had one last possession. However, Wise stole an inbounds pass that led to a layup as time expired.
Wise followed that game with a 26-point performance against nationally ranked Indiana, but Pitt-Johnstown was dealt a 100-93 loss. Wise connected on 9 of 14 shots from the field, and was 6-for-8 from behind the three-point line.
For the season, Wise is averaging 10.8 points and 3.8 rebounds per game. He is shooting 47 percent from the field and 37 percent from three-point range.
Freshman McKenna Marisa had her most productive game of the season for Penn State on Jan. 19 at Northwestern. The former Peters Township standout scored a career-high 17 points and made three of five shots from three-point range. She also had five rebounds and five assists.
Marisa has started 21 of 22 games and is averaging 9.7 points and 4.6 rebounds per game. She has made 85 percent of her free throws.
Alexa Williamson had season-highs of 12 points and 12 rebounds in Temple’s 76-72 win over Big Five rival Penn on Jan. 23.
A Chartiers-Houston graduate, Williamson has started 15 of 20 games and is averaging 5.3 points and 4.1 rebounds per game. She is second on the team in blocked shots.
Fairmont State sharpshooting guard Sierra Kotchman made eight three-pointers and finished with 29 points as the Falcons defeated West Virginia State, 102-69, last Wednesday. Kotchman, a Trinity graduate, had six assists and three rebounds to go with her 29 points.
Kotchman is the leading scorer for Fairmont State, averaging 20.2 points per game. She also leads the Falcons in assists, is second in steals and is shooting 41 percent from both the field and three-point range. At the free-throw line, she has converted 84 percent (47-for-56).
In wrestling
Washington & Jefferson senior Hunter Neely of Cokeburg, earned his 100th career win as the Presidents posted a strong showing at the Waynesburg Invitational on Jan. 4.
A Bentworth graduate, Neely earned his milestone victory while wrestling two weight classes up at 174 pounds and is the sixth wrestler in W&J history to hit the century mark in wins. He’s a D3wrestle.com national contender at 157 pounds. He edged Lake Erie’s Paul Scaramuzzino with a sudden victory takedown to reach the quarterfinals. Neely earned decisions over David McElravy Jr. of Apprentice (6-2) and Isaiah Bailey of Trinity (6-5) to advance to the tournament finals. He was edged 3-2 by Dan Torres from Jamestown Community College in the 174 final.
Waynesburg freshman Colby Morris won the 157-pound championship at the Will Abele Invitational, which was held Jan. 18 and hosted by Ursinus College.
A Waynesburg Central graduate, Morris found himself atop the podium for the first time since the season-opening Washington & Jefferson Invitational. He went 4-0 with all four victories coming by decision. Wrestling as the No. 3 seed, Morris knocked off a pair of nationally ranked opponents. He first upset second-seeded Matthew Sacco of the College of New Jersey 4-1 in the semifinals to set up a showdown with top-seeded Eric Hutchinson of York. Morris upped his offensive game to down Hutchinson 8-5 and win the weight class.
Morris has a 22-5 record on the season and is 13-2 in tournament action.
In football
Former Washington High School standout Shai McKenzie was named All-Big South Conference first team.
McKenzie became the first Hampton back with 1,000 yards since 2012 as he finished with 1,214 yards, the fourth-best single-season total in school history. His 216 carries ranks sixth in school history. McKenzie ran for a career-best 167 yards in his final game against Monmouth, which was the most yards that Monmouth gave up to a running back this season.
McKenzie had seven 100-yard games, including four in a row. He finished second in the Big South and 11th in FCS in rushing yards.
Compiled by sports editor Chris Dugan