Taylor Schram, a former standout player at Canon-McMillan High School and Penn State University, was hired in December as the head women’s soccer coach at Dartmouth University.
“Taylor’s drive for excellence and appreciation for the unique attributes of Dartmouth set her apart during our national search,” Dartmouth athletic director Mike Harrity said. “Taylor’s ability to connect with people is elite, and her drive, passion and plan for elevating our women’s soccer program is palpable.”
For the past year and a half, Schram served as the associate head coach and recruiting coordinator at Boston College.
Schram is no stranger to Dartmouth and the Ivy League. She spent two years (May 2019 – July 2021) as an assistant coach at Dartmouth while also serving as the program’s recruiting coordinator.
Schram also had coaching stints at Florida Gulf Coast, Binghamton, and West Virginia. During her time at SUNY Binghamton, Schram helped the program go from last in the America East Conference to first place and a conference championship the following season. In her two years with West Virginia, she helped the Mountaineers to two Big 12 championships and an Elite 8 appearance in the NCAA tournament.
“I am truly grateful and honored to be named the head coach of the women’s soccer program at Dartmouth,” Schram said.
A 2014 graduate of Penn State with a degree in psychology, Schram was a four-year standout for the Nittany Lions and was team captain as a senior. She went on to earn her master’s degree in athletic coaching education from West Virginia in 2016.
Schram has playing experience with the United States national team as she was selected for 2012 U20 Women’s World Cup in Tokyo where she helped the U.S. to a first-place finish.
In basketball
Isabella Mills of McMurray is having a strong senior season at Case Western Reserve. The 5-11 guard is averaging 16.5 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists a game for the Spartans.
A Peters Township graduate, Mills scored a career-high 27 points against Denison in 2021. This season, she scored 25 points against Allegheny. Mills is shooting 38 percent from the field and 76 percent from the free-throw line, helping Case Western to a 10-4 record.
Riley DeRubbo, a junior guard from Washington and a Trinity graduate, is the third-leading scorer for American University.
DeRubbo averages 8.4 points per game. She also ranks third on the team with 16 steals.
DeRubbo is shooting 31 percent from the field and 81 percent from the free-throw line, where she has made 14 of her last 16 attempts. Her season high in scoring was 18 points against Maryland-Baltimore County.
Alyssa Clutter, a freshman from Washington and a Trinity graduate, has seen significant playing time as a freshman guard for North Alabama.
Clutter has played in 15 of the Lions’ 16 games, making four starts. She averages 4.7 points per game and is shooting 49 percent from the field. In North Alabama’s last two games, against Stetson and Florida Gulf Coast, Clutter has scored 16 points, making five of eight shots and all five of her free-throw attempts.
In soccer
Carl Dei Cas of Monessen was recently hired as the head women’s soccer coach at Thiel.
Dei Cas is no stranger to the Presidents’ Athletic Conference, having served as head coach at Waynesburg and Saint Vincent. Dei Cas was Waynesburg’s men’s head coach from 2004-09. He was the men’s head coach at Saint Vincent from 2016 to 2021. He also served as the women’s head coach at Saint Vincent from 2019-21.
Dei Cas was the head girls varsity soccer coach at Monessen High School from 1994-2004.
In volleyball
Breann King, a senior middle hitter from Houston, helped Penn State Beaver to the quarterfinals of the Penn State University Athletic Conference tournament.
A Chartiers-Houston graduate, King received honorable mention in the PSUAC West Division. A transfer from Lake Erie, King led Penn State beaver with 248 points, 29 blocked shots and 169 kills.
In softball
Penn State fifth-year pitcher Bailey Parshall has been named to the D1Softball Preseason top 100 players entering the 2023 season.
A Belle Vernon graduate, Parshall ranks No. 60 on the list. She had an outstanding 2022 season when she received accolades including NFCA All-American Third Team, NFCA Great Lakes All-Region and All-Big Ten First Team.
She posted a 22-9 record with a 1.68 ERA in 212.1 innings pitched. With 211strikeouts, Parshall became the third player in school history with 200 strikeouts in a single season, and she had five games with 10 or more strikeouts.
