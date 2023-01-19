Taylor Schram, a former standout player at Canon-McMillan High School and Penn State University, was hired in December as the head women’s soccer coach at Dartmouth University.

“Taylor’s drive for excellence and appreciation for the unique attributes of Dartmouth set her apart during our national search,” Dartmouth athletic director Mike Harrity said. “Taylor’s ability to connect with people is elite, and her drive, passion and plan for elevating our women’s soccer program is palpable.”

