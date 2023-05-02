Fifth-year left-handed pitcher Bailey Parshall, a Belle Vernon graduate, recently cemented her place in Penn State softball history when she broke school records in both strikeouts and shutouts while leading the Nittany Lions to a 9-0 run-rule win over Bucknell on April 18.

Parshall’s evening in the circle featured her typical dominance as she tossed her 12th complete game of the 2023 season in addition to her seventh shutout of the year. Parshall pitched five innings, allowing only three hits on 65 total pitches while striking out to reach 750 for her career, passing previous PSU career record holder in Missy Beseres by five strikeouts. Parshall also managed to surpass Jackie Hill’s all-time shutout record, securing the 21st of her storied career.

