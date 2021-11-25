Perhaps the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference should rename its Women’s Soccer Player of the Year Award after Penn State’s Brenna McGuire. After all, she seems to win it every year.
McGuire, a South Fayette graduate, was voted the AMCC Women’s Soccer Player of the Year for the third time.
McGuire led the AMCC with nine goals in eight league contests. She also posted three assists to rank second in points with 21. The senior finished the regular season with four game-winning goals.
Overall, McGuire ranked fourth with 12 goals overall and fifth in points (28). She recorded nine multiple-point games, including a season-high four goals against Medaille.
McGuire led Behrend to a 19-2 record, the AMCC championship and a berth in the NCAA Division III tournament.
In football
Delaware junior Ryan Coe has become one of the most productive kickers at the FCS level. Not only does Coe, a South Fayette graduate, kick with extreme accuracy, having made 31 of his 34 of kicks this year, but he can also kick accurately from long distances. Coe has attempted eight field goals from beyond 40 yards this season and has converted six of them. He tied a career high with a 53-yard field goal at Rutgers and is one of just five kickers nationally to have booted two field goals of more than 50 yards.
On kickoffs, Coe has reached the end zone 30 times for touchbacks, a number that ranks third in the country and is nearly double any other kicker in the Colonial Athletic Association.
“Ryan is having a great year,” said Delaware special teams coordinator Dave Legg. “As with all kickers, you are only as good as your last kick and he is very competitive and takes a lot of pride in his job. Ryan is a weapon for our team in that we are able to try some field goals from distances that other teams cannot. His kickoffs are a luxury that we are excited to have.”
West Liberty senior wide receiver Isaiah Robinson was named second team All-Mountain East Conference.
A Washington graduate, Robinson led the Hilltoppers with 45 catches for 632 yards and 8 touchdowns. The speedy receiver ranked among the MEC’s top 10 in receptions, receiving yards, receiving yards per game and receiving TDs.
Robinson caught three passes for 118 yards and two touchdowns in a 31-0 victory over West Virginia Wesleyan on Sept. 25, and hauled in six passes for 119 yards and two scores in a 52-31 victory over Fairmont State on Oct. 16. He had a season-high eight receptions in a loss to Notre Dame (Ohio) on Sept. 18.
Quarterback George Martin of Monongahela had a highly productive redshirt senior season at Robert Morris.
A Ringgold graduate, Martin completed 188 of 314 passes (59.9 percent) for 2,045 yards and 14 touchdowns. Martin also ran for three touchdowns.
Martin has passed for 4,824 career yards and thrown for 35 touchdowns.
Twice – against Howard on Sept. 25 and North Alabama on Oct. 16 – Martin passed for two touchdowns and ran for a score. Against Hampton on Oct. 30, Martin completed 28 of 39 passes for 315 yards and two touchdowns.
Martin was the first RMU quarterback to pass for 2,000 yards since 2008 and his 59.9 percent completion percentage is the best in Colonials history.
In volleyball
Canon-McMillan graduate Katie Weston, a sophomore at Lafayette, was named to second team All-Patriot League.
Weston was the anchor to the Lafayette, ranking third in the conference in digs per set with 4.71. She had double-digit digs in all but three matches and had a career-high 40 in the five-set win at Loyola. She also tied for first in the Patriot League with 34 service aces.
Lafayette was the No. 2 seed in the Patriot League tournament, the Leopards’ highest seed ever. Lafayette finished the season with a 15-10 record and 12-4 mark in league play.
In wrestling
Gannon senior Jacob Dunlop was named the PSAC Wrestler of the Week on Monday after placing third at 125 pounds in the Findlay Open.
It was the second consecutive Wrestler of the Week honor for Dunlop.
The Belle Vernon graduate lost his first match of the tournament, then rallied to win six straight bouts. Dunlop lost a 4-2 decision to Michigan’s Christian Tanefeu in the first round, but avenged the loss with a 4-0 victory in the consolation semifinals.
In soccer
Madison Clayton made a strong showing for Ohio University.
A former standout at Waynesburg, Clayton was graduate transfer for Ohio after playing at Pitt.
Clayton tied for the team lead with 11 points on three goals and five assists. She had a goal and an assists in the Bobcats’ Mid-American Conference semifinal match against Kent State.
Junior Megan Virgin of Canonsburg started all 15 games at goalkeeper for Duquesne.
Virgin, the goalkeeper on Canon-McMillan’s PIAA Class 4A state championship team in 2016, had a .733 save percentage and a 3-9-2 record this season for the Dukes. She has started all 32 games for Duquesne over the last two seasons since transferring from Long Island.