After graduating with a degree in sports management, University of Delaware softball player Kate Hondru is off to New Orleans to begin an internship with the Sugar Bowl.

Hondru, a McMurray native and Peters Township graduate, was a four-year member of the Delaware softball team and helped the Blue Hens to a 29-20 record this spring as a utility player.

