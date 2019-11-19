Mary Dunn, a Washington resident and Trinity graduate, has played a significant role for the past three seasons as a member of the Youngstown State women’s basketball team.
A senior forward, Dunn reached a milestone Saturday.
Dunn scored a career-high 30 points, including her 1,000th career point, as she led the Youngstown State to a come-from-behind 79-77 win over Eastern Michigan.
Dunn was 11-for-18 from the field and grabbed seven rebounds.
Dunn’s two free throws at the 4:52 mark of the fourth quarter gave her 1,000 career points and made the score 71-67. Dunn later tied the score at 75, and her 30th point of the game put YSU ahead 77-75 with 26 seconds remaining.
In four games, Dunn is averaging a team-high 17 points and 4.8 rebounds per game. She is shooting 49 percent from the field and has made 12 of 14 free throws.
A preseason All-Horizon League selection, Dunn has 1,004 career points.
In cross country
Lock Haven junior Aaron Pfeil, a South Fayette graduate, will represent the Bald Eagles at the NCAA Division II Cross Country Championships on Saturday in Sacramento, Calif.
Pfeil, a two-time All-Atlantic Region runner, qualified for the national championships by way of his second-place finish at the Atlantic Region Championship on Nov. 9. In a field of 132 runners, Pfeil outran West Chester’s Josh Coakley down the stretch for the runner-up finish on Lock Haven’s home course.
In addition to earning his first trip to the national championships, Pfeil earned all-PSAC and All-Region honors for the second year in a row. While at South Fayette, Pfeil was a fourth-place finishers in the PIAA Championships and a bronze medalist at the WPIAL Championships.
The national meet will start from the Arcade Creek Cross Country Course located at Haggin Oaks Golf Complex.
In football
Slippery Rock defensive back Dalton Holt, a Ringgold graduate, was named the PSAC Defensive Player of the Week following an interception and career-best 12 tackles in The Rock’s win over California on Nov. 2.
A junior, Holt has 53 tackles and three interceptions on the season for Slippery Rock, which won the PSAC championship Saturday by defeating Kutztown 37-35 in the State Game. Slippery Rock is the No. 1 seed in Super Region One and has a first-round bye in the 28-team NCAA Division II playoffs that begin Saturday. The Rock will host a second-round game Nov. 30 against either Indiana or Shepherd.
Former Washington standout running back Shai McKenzie topped the 1,000-yard mark Saturday during Hampton’s 50-7 loss to nationally ranked Kennesaw State. McKenzie rushed for 80 yards on 15 carries to give him 1,047 yards for the season. He is the first Hampton running back since 2012 to gain 1,000 yards in a season. He needs 63 yards Saturday at Monmouth to break into the single-season top 10 rushing total for Hampton.
Isaiah Robinson, a junior wide receiver and a Washington graduate, led West Liberty in receiving and all-purpose yards this season and was second in pass receptions and scoring.
Robinson caught 52 passes, which was one shy of the team lead. The receptions went for 837 yards (16.1 yards per catch) and nine touchdowns. He scored 54 points.
A versatile player, Robinson was the Hilltoppers’ primary kickoff return man, averaging 23.2 yards on 16 returns. His 1,209 all-purpose led the team by more than 400 yards.
Robinson caught four touchdown passes over West Liberty’s final three games. His best game was Nov. 19 at Walsh when he caught 11 passes for 118 yards and one touchdown. Robinson had a two-touchdown game Nov. 9 in a 23-20 victory over West Virginia Wesleyan. He caught scoring tosses of 55 and 20 yards, the latter tying the score at 20-20.
Following another strong performance in a win over Waynesburg on Saturday, Washington & Jefferson sophomore Joey Koroly, a Washington native and Trinity graduate, was named the Presidents’ Athletic Conference Special Teams Player of the Week.
Koroly took the opening kickoff back for an 85-yard touchdown against. The return was the third for a touchdown this season by Koroly, who leads the PAC and ranks seventh in NCAA Division III in kickoff return average (29.0). The sophomore added a team-high six tackles (four solo) and a pass breakup against the Yellow Jackets.
Noah Plack, a former standout at South Fayette, is the second-leading tackler for Delaware as it heads into its season-finale Saturday against Villanova.
Plack, a redshirt freshman defensive back from Bridgeville, has made 66 tackles, including 3½ for losses. He has one interception and one forced fumble.
Plack is one of four local players on the Blue Hens’ roster. He joins his former South Fayette teammate Ryan Coe, who is a freshman kicker, and freshman defensive back Dan Walker and redshirt freshman linebacker Isaiah Schoonmaker, both of Washington. Walker has played in seven games and has three tackles. Coe has kicked off 33 times for the Blue Hens, who have a 5-6 record.
Robert Nelson, a junior wide receiver and a Trinity graduate, was the third-leading pass receivers for Marietta. Nelson hauled in 27 passes in 10 games and scored three touchdowns. He averaged 11.9 yards per reception. Nelson had a season-high six reception for 57 yards Saturday in the regular-season finale against Mount Union.
In golf
Jake Sollon, a senior from Venetia and a Peters Township graduate, was selected as Rider University’s Male Athlete of the Month for September.
Sollon posted a score at or under par in seven of nine rounds played in September, including a career-low 67 in the middle round at the Hartford Hawks Invitational. Sollon’s strong round helped Rider obliterate their program-record team round (288) with a 278 on the day. He finished second at the Alex Lagowitz Memorial Invitational (-1), third at the Hartford Hawks Invitational (-8), fourth at the UConn Invitational at GreatHorse (-1) and sixth at the Monmouth Fall Invitational (+2). The worst round Sollon shot all month was a pair of 73s, one-over and two-over, respectively, at Hartford and Monmouth.