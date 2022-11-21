Following two years at the University of Delaware, former South Fayette High School standout Ryan Coe transferred this year to Cincinnati and has become an impact player for the Bearcats’ football team as a junior placekicker.

A McDonald native, Coe was named the American Athletic Conference Special Teams Player of the Week on Monday after making his three field-goal attempts and two extra points in Cincinnati’s 23-3 win Saturday at Temple.

