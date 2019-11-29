Sabrina Bryan has been golden for the Hofstra women’s soccer team. She proved it again in the first round of the NCAA tournament.
Bryan, a Canonsburg native and Canon-McMillan graduate, used her lethal left foot to send a shot off the post and into the back of the net for a golden goal to give Hofstra a 1-0 overtime victory over the Loyola (Ill.) in the first round of the tournament on Nov. 22.
It took just 3:22 of the first overtime period for Bryan to find the net, when she received a pass and broke a 93-minute scoreless draw. After a combined 25 attempts between both teams during regulation, Hofstra secured the win with the contest’s first shot in extra time.
Hofstra’s season would end in the second round with a loss to top-ranked Stanford.
Bryan, a junior forward, has scored 26 career goals for the Pride and is tied for eighth place in school history.
“She has been a tremendous player for us all three years,” said Hofstra head coach Simon Riddiough. “Her last two years, she’s been astronomical. She’s scoring off the charts. She’s dangerous. Her work ethic is unbelievable. She’s a very important cog to our wheel. She makes us tick.”
In cross country
Lock Haven’s Aaron Pfeil, a South Fayette graduate, competed in the NCAA Division II Cross Country Championships last week in Sacramento, Calif. Pfeil cracked the top 100, finishing 90th out of 263 runners, with a time of 31:27.7.
Pfeil, a two-time All-Atlantic Region runner, qualified for the national championships with a second-place finish at the Atlantic Region Championship on Nov. 9.
In volleyball
Cleveland State junior middle hitter Hannah Greene was named first team All-Horizon League.
A McDonald native and Fort Cherry graduate, Greene had 311 kills on the year and ranked fifth among league players with a .284 hitting percentage. She finished with a team-high 117 blocks.
Greene, who ranked sixth in the Horizon League averaging 1.08 blocks per set, finished the season tied for 10th all-time at Cleveland State with 275 blocks.
In football
Drew Saxton played a big role in Case Western Reserve winning the Presidents’ Athletic Conference championship.
A sophomore quarterback and South Fayette graduate, Saxton garnered a spot on the All-PAC first team for the second-straight year as he was one of the top quarterbacks in NCAA Division III. Saxton completed 60.1% of his passes during the regular season, throwing for 2,718 yards with 24 touchdowns. He ranked 24th in Division III in completions per game (21.8), 29th in passing touchdowns, and 21st in passing yards. Saxton received PAC Offensive Player of the Week honors for his performance in Case Western’s 35-19 victory over Washington & Jefferson, when he completed 21 of 29 passes for 309 yards and four touchdowns.
Case Western lost at Union 24-21 in the first round of the Division III playoffs last week. Saxton completed 24 of 27 passes for 248 yards and two touchdowns.
In two seasons with the Spartans, Saxton has passed for 5,999 yards and 60 touchdowns in 21 games. He also has four rushing scores.
In wrestling
Washington & Jefferson’s Jared Walker, a senior from McDonald and a South Fayette graduate, was named the Presidents’ Athletic Conference Wrestler of the Week for the second consecutive week following a standout performance at the Baldwin Wallace Invitational last Saturday.
Walker won the 165-pound title at Baldwin Wallace with a 4-0 day.
He advanced by injury default against West Liberty’s Jalen King before gaining a 19-3 technical fall over Case Western’s Kyle Roberts. Walker won 5-1 decisions in both the semifinals and finals, knocking off Benjamin Hooff of Baldwin Wallace and Isaac Collier of Case Western.
Walker is currently the eighth-ranked 165-pounder in NCAA Division III in the latest d3wrestle.com rankings.
In basketball
The offensive touch by Cheyenne Trest has helped Seton Hill’s women’s basketball team to a 5-0 start.
A sharp-shooting junior guard from Canonsburg and a Canon-McMillan graduate, Trest is the second-leading scorer for the Griffins, averaging 14.6 points per game. She is shooting 48 percent (10-for-21) from three-point range and has made 19 of 20 free throws (95%), which leads the PSAC.
Trest had a season-high 23 points in the season opener, a 93-82 win for Seton Hill over Concord in the PSAC/Mountain East Challenge. She has scored 853 career points.
Trest is one of two local products on the Seton Hill team. Sam Kosmacki, a Morgan resident and South Fayette graduate, is a sophomore and plays both guard and forward. She is averaging 5.2 points per game.
Kaitlyn Riley, a sophomore guard from Charleroi, is off to a good start to the season as the leading scorer for Penn State Fayette.
Riley is averaging 15.5 points per game and has helped the Lions to a 4-2 record. Riley is averaging 7.2 rebounds per game and shooting 44 percent from the field and 83 percent from the free-throw line. She has scored in double figures in all six games with a season high of 21 in an 84-61 victory over Penn State Scranton.
In soccer
Midfielder Aaron Harris of Penn State Behrend was named first team All-Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference.
A McGuffey graduate, Harris completed his career as a four-time All-AMCC selection. He was named to the first team the last three years. The senior captain was second on the team with nine goals and five assists for 23 points. Harris was instrumental in helping Behrend outscore its opponents 64-12 during the regular season, including 41-5 against AMCC opponents. Behrend won the AMCC title and advanced to the NCAA Division III playoffs before being ousted by Kenyon.
Kyra Watkins, a senior midfielder from Charleroi, finished the season as the third-leading scorer for Pitt-Johnstown. Watkins tallied three goals and five assist as UPJ had a 7-11 season that included a 6-10 mark in the PSAC.
The highlight of the season for Watkins was UPJ’s 2-1 victory over California. She scored two goals, including a penalty kick goal just over a minute into overtime on Senior Day. All three of Watkins’ goals came in the final two matches of the season. She finished with eight career goals.