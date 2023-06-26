George Mason senior second baseman Marlaina Bozek was named first team All-Atlantic 10 Conference.

The Washington native and 2020 Trinity High School graduate helped George Mason win the Atlantic 10 tournament championship, defeating Loyola Chicago 6-3 in 10 innings in the title game. The Patriots received an automatic bid to the field of 64 for the NCAA tournament. They were knocked out of postseason play with losses to Duke and Campbell.

