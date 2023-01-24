By her lofty standards, Makenna Marisa’s performance Sunday for Penn State against Wisconsin was nothing out of the ordinary but it did put the McMurray native in an elite group in Nittany Lions women’s basketball history.

Marisa’s statistics line in Penn State’s 74-69 win was 15 points, eight assists, seven fouls drawn, five steals and three rebounds. It also enabled Marisa, a Peters Township graduate, to become only the second player in Penn State history to record 1,600 career points, 450 rebounds, 350 assists and 150 three-point field goals.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In