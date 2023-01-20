Highly touted high school quarterback Jaden Rashada is moving on from Florida, a breakup that was weeks in the making and cost the Gators one of their most prized recruits.
Florida officially granted Rashada a release from his National Letter of Intent on Friday, three days after he requested to be let go.
Rashada’s decision came after the Gator Collective – an independent fundraising group that’s loosely tied to the university and pays student-athletes for use of their name, image and likeness – failed to honor a four-year deal worth more than $13 million, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither side acknowledged the split publicly.
The high-profile case will, at the very least, prompt changes at Florida. It also could lead to a lawsuit and potentially an NCAA investigation.
Rashada switched his verbal commitment from Miami to Florida on Nov. 10. Rashada, his representatives and the Gator Collective had presumably agreed to terms on a lucrative NIL deal at the time of his flip.
The deal fell apart less than a month later. The Athletic reported that Gator Collective CEO Eddie Rojas sent a termination letter to Rashada and his reps on Dec. 7. It’s unclear why the deal crumbled, but a source with knowledge of the negotiations told the AP that not all of the financial backers were aware that the signed deal had increased from roughly $5 million over four years to more than $13 million.
Rashada failed to enroll with other signees days after playing in a Jan. 3 all-star game in nearby Orlando. The 19-year-old eventually returned to the West Coast.
Rashada is free to enroll elsewhere without having to enter the transfer portal. He already has been linked to Arizona State and Washington.
What remains to be seen is whether Rashada sues the Gator Collective, along with possibly the athletic department and the university, in hopes of getting at least part of the $13 million he was promised. He could conceivably ask for more if he believes his reputation was damaged.
Michigan fires coach: Michigan fired co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss on Friday amid an investigation by campus police into possible computer-access crimes at the football building.
Athletic Director Warde Manuel said Weiss, who also served as quarterbacks coach, was dismissed “after a review of university policies.” The two-sentence statement didn’t elaborate.
The Detroit News reported that Weiss’ Ann Arbor home was searched by police on Jan. 10. Weiss earlier this week said he was cooperating with investigators. He has not been charged.
UCF player charged: University of Central Florida defensive back Justin Hodges has been dismissed from the team following his arrest on a charge of home invasion robbery with a firearm and a mask.
The UCF athletic department said in a statement Friday that Hodges had been let go from the football program and that the university had initiated a review of his conduct.
Orange County Jail records show that Hodges was booked by the Orlando Police Department on the first-degree felony charge.
According to a police statement, a victim told police officers that several men, including Hodges, battered him last week after barging into his apartment in downtown Orlando. They threatened him with their guns “in an extremely violent manner” and stole his phone and recording equipment, according to the police.
