Jamison Battle had a career-high 29 points as George Washington edged past Duquesne 75-73 Sunday in the second game in as many days between the teams.
James Bishop’s game-winning 3-pointer came with 13 seconds left to play. Bishop had 16 points and seven assists for George Washington (2-1 Atlantic 10 Conference, 3-7). Matt Moyer added 14 points and 15 rebounds.
Marcus Weathers had 19 points and 12 rebounds for the Dukes (1-1, 2-2). Maceo Austin added 11 points. Tavian Dunn-Martin had 10 points.
Duquesne 75, George Washington 63: Toby Okani came off the bench to score 14 points to lead Duquesne to a 75-63 win over George Washington on Saturday.
Marcus Weathers had 14 points for Duquesne. Amari Kelly added 13 points. Michael Hughes had 12 points, five assists and three blocks.
James Bishop had 21 points for the Colonials. Jamison Battle added 17 points. Matt Moyer had 14 points and 11 rebounds.
Penn State-Wisconsin postponed: No. 6 Wisconsin’s scheduled men’s basketball game Sunday at Penn State was postponed.
The two schools announced that they mutually agreed to postpone the game because of health and safety concerns. Neither school offered specific details.
Both schools are working with the Big Ten to reschedule the game.
Oklahoma 75, West Virginia 71: Umoja Gibson made eight 3-pointers and scored a season-high 29 points, and Oklahoma recovered after blowing an 18-point halftime lead to beat No. 9 West Virginia 75-71 Saturday.
The Sooners (2-1 Big 12, 6-1have won three straight and four of five against the Mountaineers (1-2, 8-3), including a season sweep in 2019-20.
Taz Sherman and Jalen Bridges had 19 points each for West Virginia, and Miles McBride scored 15. The loss kept coach Bob Huggins from recording his 300th win as West Virginia’s coach.
With the score tied at 60, Austin Reaves knocked down a long 2-point jumper and then a 3-pointer – his only one of the game, in nine attempts – with 3:40 left, giving Oklahoma the lead for good.
West Virginia kept the pressure on and twice pulled within three points in the final minute, but a basket by De’Vion Harmon (10 points) and two free throws by Reaves (13 points) kept the Sooners on top.
West Virginia shot 23% from the field in the first half, allowing Oklahoma to build a 38-20 halftime lead. The Mountaineers went more than 8 1/2 minutes without a basket as Oklahoma’s advantage ballooned from 19-16 to 33-17.
It didn’t take long for West Virginia to catch up. The Mountaineers opened the second half on a 20-7 run and pulled within 45-40 on a steal and layup by McBride with 12:38 left. Consecutive 3-pointers by Sherman, Emmitt Matthews Jr. and Sherman tied the game at 49 with 10:10 left.
The Mountaineers lost two forwards last week in freshman Isaiah Cottrell (torn Achilles tendon vs. Northeastern Tuesday) and sophomore Oscar Tshiebwe (left team for personal reasons Friday). They’ll have to adapt to losing two big inside players, and Saturday’s game was their first opportunity to experiment with how that’s going to look.