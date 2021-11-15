Trent Buttrick scored 19 points against his former team and led five in double figures as UMass rolled to an 81-56 victory over Penn State on Monday night.
Buttrick, who appeared in 78 games in four seasons with the Nittany Lions, also had team highs with nine rebounds, six assists, three steals and two blocks for the Minutemen.
Rich Kelly and C.J. Kelly added 17 points apiece for UMass. Noah Fernandes had 13 points and Dibaji Walker 10.
UMass (2-1) rebounded from a 20-point loss to Yale, shooting 48% overall and 13 of 29 (45%) from long range.
Seth Lundy scored 14 points and Sam Sessoms added 14 for Nittany Lions (1-1). John Harrar had eight points and 12 rebounds.
The Minutemen stretched their four-point halftime lead to 57-37 with 12:51 to play and had a 22-point advantage with about eight minutes left.
Ohio State 89, Bowling Green 58: Five players scored in double figures for No. 19 Ohio State, which routed Bowling Green 89-58.
After escaping with closer-than-expected wins in their first two games, the Buckeyes started pouring it on early and never allowed the Mid-American Conference squad to get close.
E.J. Liddell and Meechie Johnson each scored 13 points. Zed Key had 12 points and nine rebounds, and Eugene Brown III had a career-high 12.
Chandler Turner led the Falcons with 12 points, and Samari Curtis and Joe Reese each had 11 points.
Ohio State (3-0) opened with a 24-4 run and took a 41-18 lead into halftime.
Marquette 67, Illinois 66: Tyler Kolek converted a steal into a go-ahead layup with 18 seconds left and Marquette forced 26 turnovers for a 67-66 comeback victory over No. 10 Illinois.
Marquette (3-0) came back from a 12-point deficit in the second half to give new coach Shaka Smart his first signature win, despite going 3 of 9 from the foul line down the stretch.
Baylor 89, Nicholls State 60: LJ Cryer had a career-high 20 points to lead five players scoring in double figures for ninth-ranked Baylor as the defending national champions overwhelmed Nicholls State 89-60 in a rare midday game.