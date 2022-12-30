Basketball NCAA stock

Freshman guard Brandon Jakiela poured in a career-high 23 points to lead Washington & Jefferson to a narrow 90-88 victory over Albright on Thursday afternoon at Albright’s Doubletree Holiday Tournament.

W&J led 53-37 at halftime and by as many as 24 points in the second half before holding off a hard charge by Albright.

