Freshman guard Brandon Jakiela poured in a career-high 23 points to lead Washington & Jefferson to a narrow 90-88 victory over Albright on Thursday afternoon at Albright’s Doubletree Holiday Tournament.
W&J led 53-37 at halftime and by as many as 24 points in the second half before holding off a hard charge by Albright.
The win improves W&J to 9-2 overall while Albright drops to 5-6 overall in 2022-23
The Presidents will play Salisbury in today’s championship game.
Five Presidents scored in double figures. Joining Jakiela, who was 11-for-18 at the free-throw line, was J.R. Mazza (18), Nick Gearhart (13), Matt Seidl (12) and Kyran Mitchell (10).
Penn State 60, Delaware State 46: Seth Lundy returned from a one-game absence to score 15 points and grab 10 rebounds and lead Penn State to a 60-46 victory over Delaware State.
Andrew Funk hit four 3-pointers for his 12 points and Jalen Pickett had 10 points and six assists for the Nittany Lions (10-3), who won their fourth straight. Lundy missed Penn State’s last game against Quinnipiac with an ankle injury. He’s the team’s second-leading scorer and rebounder behind Pickett.
O’Koye Parker scored 11 points, making all three of his 3-point shots, Brandon Stone added 10 points, all in the first half, and Martaz Robinson grabbed 11 rebounds for the Hornets (1-12), who lost their 11th consecutive game.
Funk’s 3-pointer a minute into the second half gave the Nittany Lions their first double-digit lead but it wasn’t until Lundy scored five straight points, including his third 3-pointer, that Penn State built a double-figure edge they would maintain over the final five minutes.
Penn State led throughout, except for a brief tie 6 1/2 minutes into the game after the Hornets went on an 8-0 run sparked by 3-pointers from Stone and Khyrie Staten. But a Lundy 3-pointer restored the Nittany Lions’ lead and they finished the half ahead 27-22.
Women’s result
Washington & Jefferson returned from the holiday break in dominant fashion to cap off the 2022 calendar year with a 55-29 win over York at the Salvitti Family Gymnasium.
Freshman guard Stellanie Loutsion, a Canon-McMillan graduate, finished with a season-high 17 points off the bench to lead the Presidents’ attack.
The win is the 10th straight for W&J (11-1). York falls to 4-8.
W&J’s Meghan Dryburgh dominated under the basket with 10 points and a game-high 16 rebounds.
York shot only 18 percent (10-for-55) from the field and did not have a player score more than five points.
The game, however, was close into the second half as W&J led 12-6 after one period and 27-17 at halftime.
