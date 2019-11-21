Baylee Steele had a career-high 20 points as Duquesne came from behind to beat Indiana State 74-71 on Thursday night in Bimini, Bahamas.
Steele made 4 of 6 3-pointers.
Sincere Carry had 15 points for Duquesne (4-0), which won its fourth straight game to open the season. Maceo Austin added 13 points and nine rebounds and Marcus Weathers had nine rebounds.
Tyreke Key had 21 points and six rebounds for the Sycamores (0-4). He also had seven turnovers but only two assists. Jake LaRavia added 18 points.
Duquesne faces Air Force on Friday. Indiana State looks for its first win against Loyola Marymount on Friday.
Pitt 66, Arkansas Pine-Bluff 41: Justin Champagnie scored a career-high 18 points as Pittsburgh rolled to a 66-41 victory over Arkansas Pine-Bluff.
Champagnie, a 6-6 wing from Brooklyn, has come on strong early in his first year with Pitt (4-2). It was his fourth consecutive game in double figures. Against the Golden Lions (0-5), he shot 6 of 10 from the floor and grabbed five rebounds.
He did most of his work in the paint, where Pitt had a 36-20 advantage. Eric Hamilton had 12 points and eight rebounds in the first half before being limited later due to foul trouble.
Xavier Johnson scored 13 points and was a threat shooting over the Golden Lions’ zone. He was 3 of 7 from 3-point range.
The Panthers never trailed in the game, steadily grew the lead to 13 points at halftime and pulled away in the second period for the 25-point margin of victory, Pitt’s largest of the season. It was the lowest point total the Panthers allowed since holding Holy Cross to 39 points on Dec. 23, 2014.
Markedric Bell singlehandedly kept things close for Arkansas-Pine Bluff. He scored 21 points on 10-of-19 shooting.
Arkansas Pine-Bluff was unable to replicate the formula that helped them give Kansas State a scare earlier in the week, mostly due to a poor first half shooting. The Lions hit 23.1% in the first half.