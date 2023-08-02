LATROBE – Five points.
That was the difference between being voted the team to beat at Wednesday’s PAC media day and the team that took second place.
Carnegie Mellon, thanks to a 12-7 win over Washington & Jefferson last season and sparked by a 42-yad interception return for a touchdown by Logan Young, not only completed an undefeated regular season but knocked W&J out of the NCAA Division III playoff picture.
W&J was reminded of what that loss cost the Presidents Wednesday morning during PAC media day. Carnegie Mellon, which finished the season with an 11-1 record, garnered 415 points and grabbed first place in the voting of media members, sports information directors and head coaches. The only loss the Tartans had came against top-ranked North Central in the second round of the NCAA Division III playoffs.
W&J, which finished with a 9-2 record and a win over Hobart in the ECAC Asa S. Bushnell Bowl last season, was voted in at second place with 363 points and one first-place vote.
Westminster, with 326 points, was third and Grove City had 312 points and the final first-place vote to finish fourth.
Waynesburg was seventh with 179 points.
“We appreciate the recognition from the PAC on being named first in this year’s preseason poll,” said second-year Carnegie Mellon head coach Ryan Larsen. “This recognition is a testament to the hard work our players, coaches and administration has poured into our program over the past few years.
“With that in mind, we also understand that the competitiveness of this league week in and week out does not allow us to take any team lightly. Just like last year, we will take on each opponent with a 1-0 mentality, and we look forward to preparing for our opener against Geneva.”
W&J head coach Mike Sirianni enters his 21st season. He last led the Presidents to the NCAA playoffs in 2018.
“I’m going to steal a quote from, I think, Westminster,” Sirianni said. “They had a quote that said they’ve gone from good to great. And I think they’ve done that. I think we have gone from great to very good. You have to admit that if you want to get back to where you were. We haven’t been great since 2018, our last NCAA appearance. We want to be great and it’s a challenge, a huge challenge in this league.”ltr”}Grove City has its entire offense back and then some.
“This is the first time we’ve had the entire offense back,” said Grove City coach Andrew DiDonato, who graduated from South Fayette High School. “We finished first in total offense in the conference last year and with a lot of momentum. Not only do we have all 11 starters back, we had three different running backs and they are all back. So even the guys that aren’t even in the two deep are back.”
Quarterback Logan Pfeuffer, a graduate of Peters Township, returns after passing for 2,145 yards and 20 touchdowns.
The WJPA broadcasting duo of Bob Gregg and Mark Uriah were honored with this year’s Dow Carnahan Award.
Carnahan, a longtime supporter and friend of the PAC, passed away unexpectedly April 29, 2016. The award is presented annually to a distinguished member of the media or on-campus representative for his or her commendable service while covering and promoting the conference’s student-athletes, coaches and programs.
The 2023 season will mark the 40th season that Gregg and Uriah will team up to call Washington & Jefferson football games on WJPA radio. From the start of the 1984 season, the duo has called the action to local listeners. During this time, W&J has racked up more than 300 wins, 25 PAC titles and made 2 Stagg Bowl appearances. The 1984 season also started W&J’s string of 39 consecutive winning seasons.
“I was definitely surprised,” Gregg said. “I don’t think about getting awards or anything like that. It’s certainly an honor.”
“That’s the plan,” said Uriah. “It’s probably age more than anything. It’s hard leaving the house at 8:15 (a.m.) and getting home at 10:30 at night. For the first 35 years, I never thought about it. ... But it’s time.”
PAC poll Presidents’ Athletic Conference Preseason Football Poll 1. Carnegie Mellon (36) 2. Washington & Jefferson (1) 3. Westminster 4. Grove City (1) 5. Case Western Reserve 6. Saint Vincent 7. Waynesburg 8. Geneva 9. Allegheny 10. Thiel 11. Bethany First-place votes in parenthesis
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.