WAYNESBURG – Spring and Waynesburg University football don’t seem to go together.

Waynesburg suffered its second consecutive lopsided loss in the Presidents’ Athletic Conference spring season Thursday night, a 51-0 setback against Carnegie Mellon at John F. Wiley Stadium.

In two games, Waynesburg has been outscored 117-0.

The Yellow Jackets fell behind 16-0 after one quarter against CMU (1-1), trailed 30-0 at halftime and 44-0 after three quarters. Waynesburg’s offense never penetrated the Tartans’ 30-yard line.

CMU quarterback Ben Mills completed 11 of 19 passes for 199 yards and four touchdowns. Two of the TD passes went to Ben Armbrester and a pair to Kris Hughes.

Luke Bikulege ran for two scores, including a 54-yard jaunt on the second play of the second half that gave CMU a 37-0 lead.

The Tartans opened the scoring with a safety, when Waynesburg quarterback Tyler Raines was sacked in the end zone. Raines completed 12 of 25 passes for 67 yards and was intercepted four times. Mason Schrenk was 2-for-5 for 9 yards. The Yellow Jackets were held to 81 net yards.

CMU gained 227 rushing yards and 288 yards through the air.

