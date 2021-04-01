WAYNESBURG – Spring and Waynesburg University football don’t seem to go together.
Waynesburg suffered its second consecutive lopsided loss in the Presidents’ Athletic Conference spring season Thursday night, a 51-0 setback against Carnegie Mellon at John F. Wiley Stadium.
In two games, Waynesburg has been outscored 117-0.
The Yellow Jackets fell behind 16-0 after one quarter against CMU (1-1), trailed 30-0 at halftime and 44-0 after three quarters. Waynesburg’s offense never penetrated the Tartans’ 30-yard line.
CMU quarterback Ben Mills completed 11 of 19 passes for 199 yards and four touchdowns. Two of the TD passes went to Ben Armbrester and a pair to Kris Hughes.
Luke Bikulege ran for two scores, including a 54-yard jaunt on the second play of the second half that gave CMU a 37-0 lead.
The Tartans opened the scoring with a safety, when Waynesburg quarterback Tyler Raines was sacked in the end zone. Raines completed 12 of 25 passes for 67 yards and was intercepted four times. Mason Schrenk was 2-for-5 for 9 yards. The Yellow Jackets were held to 81 net yards.
CMU gained 227 rushing yards and 288 yards through the air.