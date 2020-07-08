Carnegie Mellon and Case Western Reserve will not participate in intercollegiate athletics this fall, the schools announced Wednesday.
“Over the past few months, we have explored every possible avenue for a safe return to play,” athletic director Josh Centor said in an e-mail to CMU student-athletes. “In the message that I wrote to you last month, I noted that the health and safety of our students, staff and community members are at the forefront of every decision we make. With that as our guiding principle, we cannot appropriately return to sport at this time.”
The fall decision at CMU includes participation in cross country, golf, soccer, tennis, football and volleyball. Decisions on winter and spring sports have not yet been made.
The announcement comes on the heels of the Presidents’ Athletic Conference decision Tuesday to allow only intra-conference contests this fall for its league members. CMU and Case Western are affiliate members of the PAC in football. The Tartans were scheduled to play Sept. 26 at Waynesburg and Nov. 7 at Washington & Jefferson. Case Western was to play at W&J Sept. 26 and host Waynesburg Oct. 10. Those games with W&J have been listed as canceled on the Presidents' schedule that is on the school's football website.