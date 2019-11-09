WAYNESBURG – The Case Western Reserve University football team will make its fifth NCAA Division III playoff appearance after securing its first outright Presidents’ Athletic Conference championship with a 27-24 win over Waynesburg on Saturday at John F. Wiley Stadium.
Case Western improved to 9-0 overall and 8-0 in the PAC.
Travis Johnston got the Spartans off to a fast start by returning the opening kickoff 87 yards for a touchdown. He also had a one-yard TD run early in the third quarter that gave Case Western a 27-10.
Waynesburg (1-7, 1-8) made it interesting late, getting a one-yard TD run by quarterback Mason Schrenker early in the fourth quarter and an 11-yard scoring pass from Schrenker to Cole Booth with seven seconds left in the game. Schrenker completed 22 of 37 passes for 204 yards.
The Yellow Jackets’ Justin Flack rushed for 126 yards on 21 carries. He had a 20-yard TD run in the second quarter.
Drew Saxton, a South Fayette graduate, completed 22 of 38 yards for 239 yards and ran six yards for a score. The Spartans’ Robertson Albrecht kicked two fields, including one with nine seconds left in the first half.