Waynesburg University hung tough with 15th-ranked Carnegie Mellon University the first quarter of Saturday’s Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) game in Pittsburgh, but the Tartans’ defense and a special teams score was too much for the Yellow Jackets in a 41-10 loss Saturday afternoon.
Waynesburg (0-3, 0-3) fumbled on its first play from scrimmage, but its defense forced a stop on third down and Carnegie Mellon (3-0, 3-0) settled for a 22-yard field goal by South Fayette graduate Justin Caputo at 11:53 of the first quarter.
Caputo nailed a 40 yarder with 4:16 left in the opening period before Brian Stacy scored on a 21-yard touchdown reception from Ben Mills at 1:11 of the first for a 13-0 lead after Caputo made the first of five PATs.
The Tartans increased their advantage to 20-0 at 7:58 of the second quarter on a one-yard run by Carnegie Mellon’s short-yardage specialist Joey McGinnis IV.
The Yellow Jackets scored the first points against the Tartans this season with 1:31 left before halftime on Ricco Sastoque’s 37-yard field goal.
Ethan Reifer pulled in a seven-yard touchdown reception from Mills at 6:08 of the third quarter for a 27-3 lead. Carnegie Mellon put an exclamation point on its next score, as Nolan Pitsenberger blocked a Waynesburg punt and the ball was lateraled to Thomas Coury, who scored on a 14-yard return and a 34-3 advantage at 5:23 of the third.
The Yellow Jackets found the end zone with 13:10 left in the game on Hunter Cameron’s 40-yard run that came on a fourth-and-one. Cameron broke through the Tartans’ front seven and sprinted for the score.
Carnegie Mellon’s Brody Hess closed out the scoring on a one-yard run.
Mills threw for two touchdowns and 175 yards on completing 16 passes on 30 attempts but he was intercepted three times.
Jaquaivis Valle-Smith, Monroe Mohler and Zyaire Corteguera had the interceptions for Waynesburg.
