CALIFORNIA – The California University men’s basketball team has attempted about 100 more free throws than its opponents.
That either speaks volumes about the Vulcans’ ability to play solid team defense or head coach Danny Sancomb’s ability to intimdate officials.
Cal’s defense, however, took a step back last week when the Vulcans suffered two losses in a three-game stretch to close the regular season, but it was back in top form Monday night in the opening round of the PSAC tournament.
California held Slippery Rock to 34 percent shooting and the Vulcans got contributions on offense from everybody who stepped on the court for a 72-55 win over Slippery Rock at the Convocation Center.
The win sends Cal (21-8) to the quarterfinals Wednesday at Indiana, the top seed from the West Division.
It also avenged an 87-81 loss to The Rock (17-12) last Monday night on the same court. In that game, Slippery Rock was 10-for-26 from three-point range and attempted 26 free throws. This time, it made nine three-pointers but had to attempt 35, and shot only five free throws. Slippery Rock didn’t get to the free-throw line until 5:50 was left in the game.
“We play good defense,” Sancomb admits. “We have the second-best field-goal percentage defense in the conference. (Slippery Rock) was averaging 84 points a game, so we were locked in on defense tonight. We did a good job of not letting them do the things they do well. They didn’t have many good looks from three-point range.”
After leading 42-33 at halftime, Cal held Slippery Rock to 4-for-16 shooting from behind the arc in the second half.
“We played better defensively this time,” said Cal’s Zyan Collins, who had a double-double of 17 points and 10 rebounds.
“We were locked in on defense and making their players do things they normally don’t do.”
The Vulcans also were making shots. They shot 52 percent in the first half and 47 percent for the game.
Cal’s Philip Alston had another huge game, scoring a game-high 24 points on 10-for-12 shooting.
The Vulcans, however, had scoring from everybody. Brent Pegram was held to nine points but he had 11 rebounds. Keith Palek also had nine points, Bryson Lucas scored seven and Preston Boswell tallied six. Each of those players had key baskets during a 20-minute stretch when Cal turned a 29-28 lead into a 66-45 advantage.
Pegram made three consecutive baskets to push Cal’s lead to 36-31 late in the first half. Collins drove to the basket then found Palek for a layup and the Vulcans were up 40-33.
After Alston started Cal’s scoring in the second half with a thunderous dunk, Boswell made a three-pointer from the wing and Palek followed with one of his own from the top of the key that made it 50-35.
After another Palek basket, Alston powered inside for two scores and Collins drove for a three-point play. Lucas was then left alone behind The Rock’s full-court press and had an easy dunk. After Collins made a three-pointer, Lucas had a steal and layup that gave the Vulcans a commanding 66-45 lead.
Cal finished with 17 assists on 30 field goals.
“We’re at our best when we share the ball and put five players in double figures,” Sancomb said. “Tonight we only had two in double figures but we had also several with nine. That was good.”
Amate Britt led The Rock with 14 points. Frank Hughes scored 12.