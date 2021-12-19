Zyan Collins led all scorers with 34 points to lead California past Millersville 87-76 in a PSAC game Sunday.
The win raised the Vulcans recor to 7-3 overall and 2-2 in the conference. Millersville fell to 7-3 and moved to 2-3 in the conference.
Keith Palek scored 13 points and pulled down 10 rebounds, while Preston Boswell chipped in 11.
West Chester 92, Cal 90: The California University Vulcans erased a 15-point deficit in the second half despite an injury to their starting point guard before suffering a 92-90 loss against West Chester in Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Crossover play at the Convocation Center on Saturday afternoon.
With the loss, the California University of Pennsylvania men’s basketball team drops to 6-3 overall with a 1-2 mark in league action. The Vulcans have dropped their three games this year by a combined 11 points while ranking second in the conference with 88.7 points per game. Meanwhile, the Golden Rams improve to 7-2 this season behind a 2-2 record in league play.
Sophomore Philip Alston scored a team-high 29 points and posted 13 rebounds (six offensive) for his fifth double-double of the season. He shot 9-of-15 from the floor and converted 11-of-17 from the free-throw line in the contest. Alston also tied his career highs of four assists and four blocks while playing 32 minutes on Saturday.
Freshman Bryson Lucas set a season high with 16 points on five-of-six shooting and five-of-seven from the free-throw line. He also collected three rebounds while playing 24 minutes off the bench. Senior Preston Boswell scored 14 points behind 8-of-10 from the free-throw line and added three steals, while freshman Keith Palek III tallied 13 points on three-of-five from long range and six rebounds. Junior Zyan Collins registered 12 points, three rebounds, five assists and three steals against West Chester.
Women’s results
Cal 59, Millersville 46: Behind 22 second-half points from junior Dejah Terrell, the California University of Pennsylvania women’s basketball team continued Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Crossover play with a 59-46 win over Millersville at the Convocation Center on Sunday afternoon.
With the victory, the Vulcans improve to 8-1 this season with a 3-1 mark in conference action. Cal U ends the 2021 calendar year in fourth place in the PSAC West standings behind a trio of teams with a 4-1 record. Meanwhile, the Marauders fall to 1-8 overall and 0-5 in league play.
Terrell led all scorers with 26 points on 10-of-13 shooting and six-of-eight from the charity stripe in the win on Sunday. After battling foul trouble in the first half, she recorded 22 points in the second half after going eight-of-nine from the floor. Terrell also tallied six rebounds and tied her season high with four blocks in 29 minutes of action.
Junior Brionna Allen registered 13 points on 6-of-10 shooting and four rebounds while playing 25 minutes. Fellow junior Lauren Bennett set a career high with nine rebounds and added two steals in her first start of the season, while classmate Ciaira Loyd recorded five assists and freshman Juliana Burris added four assists and two steals in the victory.
Cal 97, West Chester 60: Following a season-high 21 points from junior Ciaira Loyd, the Vulcans rolled to a 97-60 victory over West Chester in Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Crossover play on Saturday afternoon at the Convocation Center.
With the win, the California University of Pennsylvania women’s basketball team improves to 7-1 overall behind a 2-1 mark in league action. A total of 10 different players registered a basket in the win. Meanwhile, the Golden Rams fall to 3-6 overall with a 1-2 mark in conference play.
Loyd scored a season-high 21 points on 8-of-14 shooting, including four-of-seven from beyond the arc, in the win on Saturday. She tallied 15 points in the first quarter and entered the game shooting a combined 2-for-14 from long range this season. Loyd also added four rebounds and a team-high six assists while playing 27 minutes.
Junior Dejah Terrell, who battled foul trouble in the first half, finished with 17 points on 7-of-13 from the floor, a team-high eight rebounds and two steals.
Sophomore registered 13 points behind three-of-five from behind the arc, four rebounds and tied her career high with five assists in 25 minutes off the bench. Junior Shauna Harrison and sophomore Oliva Hudson each posted nine points, while Harrison tallied four assists and Hudson totaled five rebounds.