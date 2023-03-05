ERIE – The California University women’s basketball team raced out to a 19-point lead in the first half on Sunday afternoon before capturing the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Championship with a 75-63 win over No. 14 Gannon at the Highmark Events Center.

The Vulcans improved to 21-10 overall and secured an automatic qualifier to the NCAA Tournament. Cal earned the seventh PSAC Championship in program history and its first since winning back-to-back league titles in 2015 and 2016. The Vulcans, who finished second in the PSAC West standings, defeated the top seed from both divisions (West Chester and Gannon) over the weekend. Meanwhile, Gannon falls to 29-4 this season while suffering just its second home loss of the year. The Lady Knights were slotted second in the latest NCAA Atlantic regional rankings and remain in position to still receive an at-large berth to the NCAA Tournament.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In