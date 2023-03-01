Halle Herrington led four California players in double figures with 20 points and the Vulcans pulled away down the stretch to beat Edinboro 70-62 in the PSAC women’s basketball tournament quarterfinals Wednesday at the Convocation Center.
The victory sends Cal (19-10) into the semifinals Saturday against West Chester (22-7), the East Division champion. The semifinals and finals will be played at Gannon. The Golden Knights face Shippensburg in the other semifinal.
The Vulcans had their hands full with Edinboro (17-12) as the score was tied at 33-33 at halftime. Cal pushed out to a 46-44 lead after three quarters.
A basket by the Fighting Scots’ Bella Burrelli tied the score early in the fourth quarter, but Cal’s Allycia Harris and Ciara Loyd each made shots, putting the Vulcans up 50-46. Edinboro never got closer than two points the rest of the way.
Loyd, who finished with 12 points and eight assists, made a 15-foot jumper that gave the Vulcans a 63-58 lead with 1:44 remaining. Cal made seven free throws down the stretch to protect its lead.
The Vulcans survived a 31-point performance by Edinboro’s Rana Elhusseini.
Rajah Fink had 19 points and 14 rebounds for Cal. Harris had 11 points and grabbed a game-high 16 rebounds. The Vulcans held a 46-32 rebounding edge.
Men’s result
Indiana 85, California 76: Shawndale Jones scored 22 points, Ethan Porterfield had 18 and Dave Morris 17 as Indiana defeated California 85-76 in the PSAC quarterfinals on the Crimson Hawks’ home court.
The loss moves IUP (28-1) to the semifinals while Cal drops to 16-14.
IUP led by only 33-32 at halftime but scored 52 second-half points.
Donald Whitehead led the Vulcans with 19 points, Jermaine Hall had 17, and Keith Palek and K.J. McClurg each tallied 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.