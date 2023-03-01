Basketball NCAA stock

Halle Herrington led four California players in double figures with 20 points and the Vulcans pulled away down the stretch to beat Edinboro 70-62 in the PSAC women’s basketball tournament quarterfinals Wednesday at the Convocation Center.

The victory sends Cal (19-10) into the semifinals Saturday against West Chester (22-7), the East Division champion. The semifinals and finals will be played at Gannon. The Golden Knights face Shippensburg in the other semifinal.

