Sophomore wide receiver JaQuae Jackson had 219 receiving yards and a pair of touchdowns on Saturday afternoon, as the California University Vulcans rolled to a 59-0 victory over Lock Haven at Adamson Stadium in Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Crossover play.
With the win, Cal improves to 2-0 this season. The Vulcans recorded their first shutout since Week 8 of the 2018 season, while also posting their largest margin of victory since Week 3 of the 2016 campaign. Lock Haven fell to 1-1 overall.
Jackson set a career high with 219 receiving yards and two touchdowns on eight catches. He entered play with 208 yards and two touchdowns on 15 receptions in his career. Jackson is the first player with 200 receiving yards in a game since Tom Greene totaled 202 yards in Week 8 of the 2017 season. The Pittsburgh native posted five receptions for 150 yards in the first quarter behind a 69-yard score and later added a 47-yard touchdown in the final minute of the first half.
Junior quarterback Noah Mitchell had a second straight 300-yard performance despite playing just two-plus quarters. He finished with 316 passing yards and three touchdowns on 19-of-27 attempts with no interceptions. Mitchell led the Vulcans to points on seven-straight offensive possessions with his last drive coming on the team’s initial possession of the second half.
Cal recorded four turnovers and forced two turnovers on downs in the shutout. Redshirt sophomore linebacker Gabe Miller led the team with nine tackles (four solo) and added a sack and one forced fumble.
Notes: Cal finished with 540 yards of total offense on 65 plays, marking its first game with 500-plus yards of offense since Week 3 of the 2018 season … The Vulcans had 12.0 tackles for losses and allowed just 112 passing yards … Lock Haven held a five-plus minute advantage in time of possession despite being shut out … Cal U converted 8-of-12 attempts on third down … The Vulcans played their first game at Adamson Stadium since Nov. 9, 2019.
Wash & Jeff 64, Thiel 12
The 13th ranked Washington & Jefferson College football team rolled to a 64-12 victory over the Thiel College Tomcats in the Presidents’ Athletic Conference opener for both teams Saturday afternoon at Alumni Stadium in Mercer County.
The Presidents scored early and often to earn their 15th straight victory in the head-to-head series with the Tomcats.
The win moves W&J to 2-0 and drops Thiel to 0-2. W&J hosts Bethany College for its home opener at Cameron Stadium on Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.
After Thiel fumbled the opening kickoff, W&J junior quarterback Justin Heacock hit senior wide receiver Payton Skalos for a 22-yard touchdown pass. The point after by sophomore kicker Sean Disbrow gave W&J an early 7-0 lead less than 30 seconds into the game.
Following a defensive stop of the ensuing possession, W&J marched 61 yards on seven plays for another touchdown. Junior running back Joey Koroly of Trinity capped the drive with an eight-yard touchdown run.
The W&J defense got into the act on the following possession, as junior defensive lineman Alex Keith forced a fumble which senior defensive lineman Elijah Goosby picked up and returned 29 yards for a touchdown. The Disbrow point after stretched the lead to 21-0 with 5:04 left in the first quarter.
W&J held several significant stat advantages in the game: total yards (470-139), first downs (26-6) and rushing yards (179-59).
Thompson and Koroly combined to rush the ball 16 times for 112 yards and four touchdowns. Heacock completed 9-of-11 passes for 148 yards in an efficient abbreviated effort.
Case Western Reserve 66, Waynesburg 33
The Case Western Reserve University offense reached the end zone nine times on Saturday afternoon, lifting the Spartans to a 66-33 win over Waynesburg University in the teams’ Presidents’ Athletic Conference opener at John F. Wiley Stadium in Waynesburg, Pennsylvania.
The Spartans improved to 2-0 overall with the win, while Waynesburg dropped to 0-2.
The 66 points scored in the game by the Spartans’ offense marked the second-most ever in program history, behind only a 70-point effort against Oberlin in 1998. CWRU matched a team record with 28 points in the second quarter of the game, a mark the team had previously achieved on five occasions, most recently against Thiel on October 14, 2017. The Spartans’ 575 yards of offense on Saturday were the most by a CWRU since the 2017 matchup with Thiel.
Senior quarterback Drew Saxton completed 22-of-33 passes for 433 yards, the most of his career and third-most in a game in team history behind former Spartan Eli Grant’s 492-yard effort against Washington University (Mo.) on October 26, 2002 and Grant’s 436-yard game against Chicago on November 16, 2002. He threw for five touchdowns in the game, matching his career-high for the fifth time, and fell just one passing touchdown short of Dan Whalen’s single-game team record.
Junior wide receivers Lucas DeCaro and Michael Wojkowski each surpassed 100 receiving yards for the first time in their careers, with DeCaro totaling seven receptions for 155 yards and a touchdown.
For Waynesburg, the day belonged to freshman wide receiver Dakota Romantino, who pulled in nine catches for 260 yards and his first collegiate touchdown. That effort featured the second-most receiving yards in a game in program history. Former Waynesburg great and NFL wide receiver Don Hermann holds the mark with 328, which was set in 1968.