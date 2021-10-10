Junior quarterback Justin Heacock tossed five first half touchdowns as the 12th-ranked Washington & Jefferson football team rolled to a 63-22 victory over Saint Vincent College in a Presidents’ Athletic Conference game Saturday afternoon at Cameron Stadium.
Coming off of a narrow victory last week at Geneva, the Presidents provided little drama in Saturday’s game with the Bearcats. W&J found the end zone nine times and amassed 511 yards of total offense in the victory.
Senior wide receiver Andrew Wolf snagged a 28-yard touchdown pass from Heacock on the game’s opening possession. The point after by sophomore kicker Sean Disbrow gave W&J an early 7-0 lead just 1:36 seconds into the contest.
In addition to Heacock’s big day through the air, EJ Thompson finished with 122 yards and two scores on just 13 carries. Huss added 62 yards on six rushes and added 63 additional yards on two kick returns. Wolf finished with nine catches for 142 yards and two receiving scores. Skalos and O’Brien hauled in a pair of touchdown catches.
California 38, Gannon 17: Junior quarterback Noah Mitchell tied his career high with four touchdown passes on Saturday afternoon, as the No. 15 California Vulcans claimed a 38-17 victory against Gannon at McConnell Family Stadium in Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference West play.
With the win, the Vulcans improved to 6-0 overall with a 3-0 mark in league action. The Vulcans have opened PSAC West play with three-straight victories for the sixth time in the last 10 seasons. Meanwhile, the Golden Knights fell to 2-4 this season and 1-2 in conference play.
Mitchell set a season high with 382 passing yards and established career highs of 35 completions and 53 attempts in the victory. He matched his career high of four touchdown passes for the fourth time while completing passes to nine different players. Mitchell ranks second in the PSAC this season with nearly 1,900 passing yards and is completing a career-high 69 percent of his passes (160-of-232).
Junior wide receiver Cam Tarrant led the team with career highs of 11 receptions and 124 receiving yards with one touchdown. Senior wide receiver Tyson Hill eclipsed the century mark for the third time this year, as he finished with 102 receiving yards on seven catches.