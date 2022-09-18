Despite senior quarterback Noah Mitchell breaking the all-time school record for passing yards, the California University Vulcans suffered a 26-23 overtime loss at No. 4 Shepherd on Saturday afternoon in Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Crossover play.

With the loss, Cal moved to 1-2 this season with both losses by five points or less against teams that appeared in the 2021 NCAA Playoffs. Meanwhile, the Rams improved to 3-0 overall following an appearance in the national semifinals last fall.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In