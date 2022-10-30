The California University Vulcans scored on all five of their drives in the first half and finished with over 500 yards of total offense while cruising to a 44-20 victory at Mercyhurst on Saturday afternoon in Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference West action.

With the victory, Cal improved to 5-4 this season behind a 4-2 mark in divisional play. The Vulcans are now one-game back of first place in the PSAC West standings following a loss by previously unbeaten IUP at Gannon on Saturday.

