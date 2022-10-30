The California University Vulcans scored on all five of their drives in the first half and finished with over 500 yards of total offense while cruising to a 44-20 victory at Mercyhurst on Saturday afternoon in Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference West action.
With the victory, Cal improved to 5-4 this season behind a 4-2 mark in divisional play. The Vulcans are now one-game back of first place in the PSAC West standings following a loss by previously unbeaten IUP at Gannon on Saturday.
The Lakers fall to 2-7 overall and remain winless in league action with a 0-6 record.
Junior Davonte Williams and senior Mylique McGriff each eclipsed 100 rushing yards on Saturday. Williams finished with a team-high 116 yards and one touchdown on a career-high 22 attempts, while McGriff amassed 112 yards and one score on just 10 carries. Overall, the Vulcans finished with 268 rushing yards with four different players scoring rushing touchdowns against the Lakers.
Senior quarterback Noah Mitchell posted 220 passing yards on 23-of-29 attempts with one touchdown and no interceptions. He completed passes to seven different players and led the offense to five-consecutive scoring drives in the first half. Mitchell, who completed nearly 80 percent of his passes on Saturday, has now surpassed 2,000 passing yards in all four seasons of his career.
Junior JaQuae Jackson recorded 117 receiving yards on eight catches and scored two touchdowns (one rushing) in the victory. He has posted at least 100 receiving yards six times this season and ranks second in the PSAC with 14 total touchdowns (two rushing). Senior wide receiver Cam Tarrant finished with eight receptions for 59 yards and one touchdown, plus threw a first-quarter touchdown to Jackson.
The Washington & Jefferson football team rolled to a 55-0 victory Saturday afternoon in a Presidents' Athletic Conference game at Alumni Stadium at Stoeber Field in Mercer County.
The victory is the 16th straight for W&J in the head-to-head series with Thiel. The victory improves W&J to 6-2 overall and 4-2 in PAC play. The loss drops the Tomcats to 1-7 overall and 1-5 in league games.
W&J scored early and often in the decisive victory. The Presidents led 21-0 after the first quarter and took a 41-0 advantage into halftime. W&J tacked on two more third quarter touchdowns to conclude the scoring.
Sophomore quarterback Jacob Pugh rushed for two first quarter touchdowns to give W&J a 14-0 lead. Pugh rushed in from four yards out at the 12:49 mark before adding a one-yard scoring run with 3:56 remaining in the first. The Presidents tacked on one more first quarter touchdown when Brandon Brown recovered an errant Thiel snap on a punt and scored.
Westminster 30, Waynesburg 10
Tyler McGowan threw for 175 yards and three touchdowns to lead Westminster (5-3, 4-2) to the PAC win at Waynesburg (4-4, 3-3).
The win improved the Titans' record to 4-2 in the conference and 5-3 overall. Waynesburg fell to 3-3 in the conference and 4-4 overall.
Ryan Gomes added 87 rushing yards for the Titans. Five different players scored for Westminster. Luca Botti rushed for 73 yards and a touchdown. The Titans defense sacked Waynesburg quarterback five times.
Dakota Romantino caught seven passes for 86 yards to pace Waynesburg’s offense. Justin Flack and Hunter Cameron were held to a combined 76 yards rushing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.