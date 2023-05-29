California (Pa.) senior Divonne Franklin earned two national titles in 75 minutes during the NCAA Division II Track & Field Championships Saturday night in Pueblo, Colo.
Franklin, a Philadelphia native, won the 100 and 200-meter dash to become the program’s first national champion since Jenise Lockhart won the high jump in 1985. She is the first Vulcan to win a national championship since swimmer Melissa Gates earned two titles in 2012.
Franklin finishes her career at Cal as an eight-time All-American, which tops the lost in program history.
Franklin won the 100 just one-thousand of a second ahead of Lenoir-Rhyne (N.C.) freshman Alexis Brown.
Franklin crossed the finish line in 11.09 and Brown came in at 11.091. Lincoln (Mo.) freshman Shenese Walker was third in 11.098.
Franklin’s time set a record in Division II history regardless of conditions.
Franklin’s victory in the 200 wasn’t nearly as dramatic, as she won with a wind-aided time of 22.77. Minnesota State’s Denisha Cartwright was second in 23.10. Cartwright, a junior, is a two-time national champion in the 100-meter hurdles.
Franklin is the first 100 and 200-meter champion since Rene Medley of Lincoln (Mo.) accomplished the feat in 2019. Franklin is the only track entry from the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) to win multiple national titles in the same event.
