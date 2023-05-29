California (Pa.) senior Divonne Franklin earned two national titles in 75 minutes during the NCAA Division II Track & Field Championships Saturday night in Pueblo, Colo.

Franklin, a Philadelphia native, won the 100 and 200-meter dash to become the program’s first national champion since Jenise Lockhart won the high jump in 1985. She is the first Vulcan to win a national championship since swimmer Melissa Gates earned two titles in 2012.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In