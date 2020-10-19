CALIFORNIA – Four former standout athletes and a retired coach comprise California University’s 26th Athletic Hall of Fame class.
The 2021 inductees are Amanda Heister-DelGreco, Class of 2009 (women’s soccer); Dennis Laskey, Classes of 1984 and 2006 (soccer coach); Kayla Smith, Classes of 2010 and 2011 (women’s basketball); Randy Sturgill, Class of 2011 (baseball); and the late Bernard “Bernie” Kalocay, Class of 1965 (baseball).
Heister-DelGreco was a prolific forward on the women’s soccer team from 2006-09 and was the PSAC West Athlete of the Year as a senior.
She helped the Vulcans make their first appearance in both the PSAC and NCAA tournaments in 2009, advancing to the national quarterfinals. Heister-DelGreco led the PSAC with 19 goals and 42 points as a senior and was a first-team all-region selection.
A four-time All-PSAC West pick, Heister-DelGreco holds school records of 44 career goals and 107 points. She is one of only two players to eclipse the century mark in points.
Kalocay was a standout pitcher for the Vulcans and a two-year team captain in the 1960s.
He helped the Vulcans advance to the NAIA tournament in Saint Joseph, Missouri, in both 1962 and 1963. Kalocay had a 4-0 record with a 1.29 ERA as a sophomore and finished his career with 18 victories, winning at least four games each season.
Kalocay died July 29, 2020.
Laskey, a Dunlevy native and Charleroi High School graduate, was the head coach of the men’s soccer team from 1984-88 and 1991-2012, in addition to serving as head coach for the women’s soccer team from 1990-2001.
He is the all-time winningest coach in school history in both sports, posting a 258-223-41 mark with the men’s program and an 89-123-13 record with the women.
Laskey ranks second in PSAC men’s soccer history in victories. He led Cal to PSAC championship appearances five times, highlighted by the school’s first league title in 2008.
Laskey also guided the men’s soccer team to the NCAA tournament three times in eight years from 2004-11.
Smith was a dominant forward for the women’s basketball team from 2006-11 and received All-America status three times.
She helped Cal win NCAA Atlantic Regional Championships in 2007 and 2008 before being selected the 2011 PSAC West Athlete of the Year. Smith led the league and ranked among the top five in the country in rebounds per game in each her last two seasons.
Smith holds the school record with 1,309 rebounds and ranks third with 2,096 points. She is one of eight players in PSAC history – three from Cal – with 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds in a career.
Sturgill was a standout pitcher from 2008-11 and received multiple All-America honors in his final two seasons.
He was the ace of the Vulcans’ staff as Cal won the PSAC title in 2010. Sturgill led the league in strikeouts in his each of his last two years and was the PSAC West Pitcher in Year in both 2010 and 2011.
Sturgill holds the school record with 23 victories and ranks second with 241 strikeouts despite playing only three seasons. He also ranks among the top five in school history with a 2.88 ERA and 16 complete games in his career.
The 2021 Hall of Fame inductees, along with the 2020 Hall of Fame inductees, will be recognized at an upcoming event with day and time to be determined.