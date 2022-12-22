CALIFORNIA – Five former California University sports standouts comprise the 28th annual Hall of Fame class.
The 2023 inductees are Erik Harris (football), Paula Jackson (women’s soccer), Eric Kush (football), Kyle Petty (baseball) and Brent Kincaid (men’s basketball).
Harris, a native of New Oxford, was a three-year starting defensive back for the Vulcans and played from 2008-11.
He helped Cal reach the NCAA playoffs in four-straight seasons, winning back-to-back regional championships in 2008 and 2009 plus the 2008 PSAC championship. Harris earned All-PSAC West status in each of his last two seasons. Over his last three seasons, Harris made nine interceptions and 216 tackles while starting 37 games.
Harris is currently in his seventh season in the NFL and plays for the Atlanta Falcons.
Jackson, from Kingston, Jamaica, was a three-year (2009-11) starting goalkeeper.
She helped Cal win its first PSAC championship in 2011 while also winning a pair of regional titles in three appearances in the NCAA tournament. Jackson was All-PSAC in each of her three seasons and received All-America status as both a junior and senior. She holds all-time school records with a 0.51 goals-against average, 55 wins and 34 shutouts.
Kush, a Chartiers Valley graduate, was a three-year starting offensive lineman and played from 2008-12.
Following a medical redshirt as a freshman, Kush helped Cal win a third-straight regional title in 2009 before returning to the NCAA playoffs in each of the next two seasons. Kush started 32 games, including 22 at center.
Kush was chosen in the sixth round of the 2013 NFL Draft and played eight seasons..
Petty, from Stewartsville, N.J., was a two-way standout for the Vulcans from 2010-13.
He was the starting catcher as a freshman when Cal won the 2010 PSAC championship. Petty started games at seven different positions during his collegiate career and was a consensus All-American at catcher in 2013 after being named the PSAC West Athlete of the Year. He finished his career with a .373 average while also earning 12 victories and 11 saves in 45 pitching appearances.
Petty was selected in the 23rd round of the 2013 MLB Draft and played five seasons in the minor leagues with the Seattle Mariners. He was twice named a Minor League All-Star and advanced to Class AA.
Kincaid, from Paducah, Ky., was a three-year starter and played from 1992-96.
He helped Cal reach the NCAA Tournament in four-straight seasons, advance to the 1996 Final Four and win a pair of PSAC championships. He was All-PSAC West second team in back-to-back years and ranked third in the country as a junior in three-pointers per game. Kincaid ranks ninth all-time in school history with 1,502 points and holds the career record with 325 three-pointers, which is fourth in PSAC history.
In addition to the five inductees, Cal will be recognizing the Silver Anniversary of the 1998 national championship softball team that featured five Athletic Hall of Fame inductees.
The induction for the Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2023 is set for April 22.
Starting with the Class of 2024, Cal will be considering nominees for the Vulcan Athletic Distinguished Service Award. The purpose of the award is to recognize individuals by virtue of their performance on athletic teams or by meritorious efforts on behalf of athletics. The award will be presented only when nominees receive 70 percent of the votes from the Athletic Hall of Fame Committee.
