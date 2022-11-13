The California University football team allowed less than 200 yards of total offense and forced four turnovers, highlighted by a defensive score, on Saturday afternoon while closing the year with a 31-7 victory over East Stroudsburg in Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Crossover play at Adamson Stadium on Senior Day.
With the win, the Vulcans fonished the season with a 6-5 overall record. The Vulcans also secured the program's 18th-consecutive winning season, which is the longest active streak in the PSAC. Meanwhile, ESU closes the year with a 4-7 mark under head coach Jimmy Terwilliger – the winner of the 2005 Harlon Hill Trophy.
The Vulcans held the Warriors to 187 yards of total offense, including just 108 passing yards. Cal also registered five sacks in the victory, as East Stroudsburg finished with 79 rushing yards on 31 attempts. Junior linebacker Noah Dillow tied his career high with 14 tackles (six solo), while fellow junior linebacker Matt Tobey set a season high with 11 stops (four solo), plus registered a career-high 2.5 sacks and two forced fumbles. Sophomore defensive back Taiyan Lobban finished with six tackles (four solo) and 1.0 sack, while senior defensive lineman Gerald Brown posted five stops and a 72-yard fumble return for a touchdown.
Senior quarterback Noah Mitchell finished with 270 passing yards on 19-of-25 attempts with one touchdown and one interception. He closed his career ranked eighth all-time in PSAC history with 10,788 passing yards and No. 11 with 88 passing touchdowns.
Junior wide receiver JaQuae Jackson recorded his seventh 100-yard game of the season. He totaled 160 yards and one touchdown on nine receptions against the Warriors. Jackson finished the year ranked fourth in single-season school history with 1,178 receiving yards and sixth with 77 receptions.
