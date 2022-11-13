The California University football team allowed less than 200 yards of total offense and forced four turnovers, highlighted by a defensive score, on Saturday afternoon while closing the year with a 31-7 victory over East Stroudsburg in Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Crossover play at Adamson Stadium on Senior Day.

With the win, the Vulcans fonished the season with a 6-5 overall record. The Vulcans also secured the program's 18th-consecutive winning season, which is the longest active streak in the PSAC. Meanwhile, ESU closes the year with a 4-7 mark under head coach Jimmy Terwilliger – the winner of the 2005 Harlon Hill Trophy.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In