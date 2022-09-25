California University utilized a dominating running game and a stifling defense at Adamson Stadium to roll to a 49-7 victory over Edinboro on Saturday afternoon while opening Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference West action.
With the win, the Vulcans improved to 2-2 this season and start divisional play with a victory for the 17th consecutive year. Meanwhile, the Fighting Scots drop to 2-2 overall while beginning league play against the Vulcans for the eighth time since 2012.
The Vulcans amassed a staggering 357 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 44 attempts on Saturday. Cal recorded its most rushing yards in a game since Week 5 of the 2007 season when it totaled 393 yards against Clarion. Junior Davonte Williams posted a game-high 162 rushing yards and one touchdown on 16 carries after entering the game with 10 attempts for 24 yards this season. Sophomore Eric McKan III finished with 117 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 15 attempts on Saturday.
Cal limited Edinboro to only 177 yards of total offense, including just 21 rushing yards on 26 attempts. The Vulcans also registered five sacks and tallied a pair of interceptions in the victory. Junior Matt Tobey led the team with nine tackles (two solo) and added 1.0 sack. Linebacker Noah Dillow posted six stops (three solo) and had a 72-yard interception return for a touchdown, his second career score, while senior defensive lineman Gerald Brown (Duquesne, Pa./West Mifflin) also added six tackles and 1.5 sacks. Sophomore linebacker Jack Colecchi tallied five stops and 1.5 sacks.
Allegheny tops Waynesburg
Senior tailback Tre Worship ran for a career-high 201 yards and a pair of scores to guide the Allegheny College football team to a 31-15 win over Waynesburg University on Saturday afternoon.
The Gators (1-1, 2-2) earned their first Presidents' Athletic Conference victory in their first home PAC game since the 1983 season.
Looking to rebound after scoring a season-low 14 points last weekend at Westminster College, the Allegheny offense relied heavily on Worship and the ground game. In total, the Gators ran for 304 yards and three touchdowns against the Yellow Jackets (1-1, 2-2). Worship is the first Gator back to produce over 200 rushing yards since Mario Tarquinio carried for 252 yards in a 49-38 win against Kenyon College on October 14, 2006. His longest gain of the day was the first play of the third quarter, a 54-yard carry through the heart of the Waynesburg defense.
