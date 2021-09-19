The California University Vulcans recorded back-to-back shutouts for the first time since the 2012 season with a 30-0 win against Millersville on Saturday afternoon at Adamson Stadium in Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference crossover action.
The Vulcans improve to 3-0 overall. The Marauders fell to 1-2 this season after managing a split of league crossover contests.
The Vulcans allowed just four first downs, 22 rushing yards and 81 yards of total offense. Millersville converted only one-of-nine on third down plays, and five of its eight drives lasted just three plays.
Sophomore linebacker Noah Dillow and redshirt sophomore linebacker Gabe Miller tied for the team lead with six tackles and each registered a sack.
Junior quarterback Noah Mitchell eclipsed 300 passing yards for the third-straight game, finishing with 320 passing yards on 27-of-29 attempts with one touchdown and no interception. Mitchell also posted his third career rushing touchdown in the victory.
Mitchell completed 21-consecutive pass attempts to start the game and nearly finished with a perfect completion percentage, as his two incompletions occurred on an offensive penalty that was declined and a screen pass.
Cal U finished with a staggering 29-minute advantage in time of possession on Saturday, as Millersville controlled the ball for just over four minutes combined in the second and third quarters. The Vulcan tandem of senior Kyle Brunson and redshirt freshman Eric McKan III combined for 100 rushing yards on 30-plus attempts. Brunson totaled 51 yards on 17 carries and McKan finished with 50 yards on 14 attempts and one touchdown.