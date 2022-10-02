Junior wide receiver JaQuae Jackson accounted for four touchdowns on Saturday afternoon, and the California Vulcans also scored touchdowns on defense and special teams while cruising to a 59-14 win at Clarion in Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference West play.
With the victory, the Vulcans improved to 3-2 overall behind a 2-0 mark in divisional action. The Vulcans have won the last 16 meetings against the Golden Eagles dating back to 2004. Meanwhile, Clarion falls to 1-4 this season with an 0-2 record in conference play under first-year head coach Raymond Monica, who was previously a two-time PSAC East Coach of the Year while at Kutztown.
Jackson finished with 170 receiving yards and a career-high three touchdowns on seven catches. He also added a one-yard touchdown run, as he became the first Cal player with four touchdowns in a game since Lamont Smith in Week 5 of the 2010 season. Jackson already has eight receiving touchdowns, which matches his total from last year, and has eclipsed the century mark in receiving yards four times in five games.
The Vulcans limited the Golden Eagles to a season-low 56 rushing yards on 38 attempts after they entered play averaging nearly 200 rushing yards per game. Junior linebacker Matt Tobey tied for the team lead with eight tackles (six solo) and registered a 57-yard interception return for a touchdown, his second career interception. Sophomore defensive back Taiyan Lobban also had a team-high eight stops (seven solo), while freshman linebacker Ibrahim Sanogo recorded 3.0 TFL and 2.0 sacks.
Senior quarterback Noah Mitchell finished with 267 passing yards and three touchdowns on 15-of-20 attempts with no interceptions. He now ranks among the top 15 all-time in PSAC history with 9,293 passing yards. Mitchell also eclipsed the all-time school record with 1,286 pass attempts after the previous mark set by Sam Mannery stood for three-plus decades.
