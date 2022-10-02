Junior wide receiver JaQuae Jackson accounted for four touchdowns on Saturday afternoon, and the California Vulcans also scored touchdowns on defense and special teams while cruising to a 59-14 win at Clarion in Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference West play.

With the victory, the Vulcans improved to 3-2 overall behind a 2-0 mark in divisional action. The Vulcans have won the last 16 meetings against the Golden Eagles dating back to 2004. Meanwhile, Clarion falls to 1-4 this season with an 0-2 record in conference play under first-year head coach Raymond Monica, who was previously a two-time PSAC East Coach of the Year while at Kutztown.

