For the first time in five years, someone new will quarterback California University’s football team.
Noah Mitchell, who led the offense for five seasons, including the non-competitive COVID season, has used up his eligibility. And with him went some fine football statistics.
Mitchell threw for 2,628 yards last season, ending his career as the school’s all-time leader in passing yards (10,788), passing touchdowns (88), completions (897), attempts (1,489) and total offense (11,055).
He guided Cal to a 23-10 record and was named All-PSAC and All-America Honorable Mention in 2021, when Cal went 9-1.
“He’ll be hard to replace,” said Cal head coach Gary Dunn.
But the Vulcans will try with last year’s backup Wyatt Hirt, a 6-4 junior who lives in Canonsburg and attended Linsly Academy in Wheeling, W.Va., or Davis Black, a transfer from Charleston (W.Va.).
“Hirt is an intellectual guy, extremely smart,” Dunn said. “He can make all the throws. He just doesn’t have the experience. He’s a super bright kid, athletic. He just needs the reps.”
Hirt threw only seven passes last season, completing four for 69 yards and a touchdown.
“He’s been in our program for a few years but has played in some big moments,” Dunn said. “When Noah went down at Indiana (two years ago), Wyatt came in and threw a touchdown pass.”
Dunn said he’ll make a decision on the starter when it’s clear and obvious.
“We’ll give both a chance to compete at preseason camp,” said Dunn. “When one separates from the other, we’ll make the decision. If they’re both close, we’ll keep the battle going.”
Black has size (6-4 and 240 pounds) and a strong arm.
“Wyatt has the advantage of knowing our offense,” Dunn said. “Davis probably has more game reps than Wyatt so it’s going to be a good competition.
“Both guys are running quarterbacks and do it a little better than Noah has. They both can escape with their legs and make some running plays. Davis is a good leader.”
The running game, long an albatross around the offense’s neck, finally emerged last season. Junior Erik McKann III and Davonte Williams put up nearly identical numbers.
McKann led the team with 587 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns while Williams ran for 554 yards and four touchdowns.
“I feel that’s going to be a strength of ours,” said Dunn. “I think we greatly improved our run game last year. We’re going to try and build on that.”
The Vulcans’ offense took a blow when senior wide receiver JaQuae Jackson was lost to Rutgers through the transfer portal. Jackson had 77 receptions for 1,178 yards and 13 touchdowns last season.
Jackson had offers from numerous Division I programs, including Pitt and West Virginia. Jackson was an Honorable Mention All-American last year.
“What I’m most excited about (at wide receiver) this year is the competition that takes place,” Dunn said. “It makes everyone better. There are a number of guys competing at the wide receiver spot.”
Two of them are sophomore Eric Willis and junior Tayshaun Mack. Willis caught 15 passes last season and Mack has played in all 21 games the past two seasons.
The line will be strong up the middle, which should help the running game and protect whoever wins the quarterback job.
“We’ve got a good group coming back,” said Dunn.
Senior Matt Charlton (6-3, 285) returns at left guard but could be moved to center. Junior Jaheim Bassham (6-2, 280) could fill Charlton’s spot at left guard. Junior Nashawn Jackson (6-3, 310) returns at right guard and junior Jeff Bonnette (6-4, 295) saw action at just about every position along the line last year.
“We’ve got a lot of experience up the middle,” said Dunn. “We’ve got younger guys who have game reps at tackle so I’m anxious to see how that works out.”
Defense is the strength of the team.
“I feel like we have leaders at every level,” Dunn said. “I think that can really be the strength of our club this year. I think we have a nice mix of older guys and younger guys who have some reps.”
Junior tackle Gaige Hill (6-3, 300) appeared in 10 games with five starts and senior tackle Noah Silva (6-2, 280) appeared in 11 games with four starts.
Senior Matt Tobey (5-11, 220) will start at linebacker for the fourth year and was second on the team to the graduated Noah Dillow in tackles with 66. Isreal Xavier (6-3, 230) is coming off a season-ending injury suffered in last season’s opener. Dom Solomon, a 6-2, 215-pound senior, is back for his fourth season.
Dunn said he won’t hesitate to use younger players if they have earned the job.
“If you’re ready to play, you’re ready to play,” he said. “We’re going to ask some young guys to play this year. I thought our recruiting class was phenomenal and I won’t hesitate to ask some freshmen to play.”
