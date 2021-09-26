The defense of California University forced three turnovers and scored on a defensive PAT and safety while posting a 20-12 victory against Edinboro at Sox Harrison Stadium on Saturday afternoon in Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference West play.
With the win, the Vulcans improved to 4-0 overall and opened league action at 1-0 for the sixth-consecutive season. The Vulcans have now won 16-consecutive meetings in the series against the Fighting Scots, including eight-straight games at Sox Harrison Stadium. Meanwhile, Edinboro fell to 0-3 this year under new head coach Jake Nulph.
The Vulcans surrendered only 104 yards of total offense in the victory after entering the weekend ranked second in NCAA Division II in total defense at 156.0 yards per game. Cal U yielded just 42 rushing yards on 33 carries and limited Edinboro to 62 passing yards while completing 7-of-24 attempts. The Vulcans allowed the Fighting Scots to sustain a drive of at least 30 yards only twice on 14 drives.
CMU 39, Waynesburg 3: The Waynesburg University football team traveled to Carnegie Mellon on Saturday night to face the Tartans in a Presidents’ Athletic Conference showdown. The Yellow Jackets scored first, but the home team shut the Orange and Black down for the remainder of the evening, as CMU scored a 39-3 win.
After Waynesburg (1-3, 1-2) won the toss, they elected to kick off to Carnegie Mellon (2-2, 2-1). The Jacket defense made its presence felt when freshman cornerback JaVionne Smith came up with a strip-sack and senior linebacker Bret Hicks collected the fumble to give the offense the ball at the Tartan 24.
Waynesburg pushed the ball down to the Carnegie Mellon 10-yard-line, but the drive stalled, so sophomore kicker Keegan Raabe came on to attempt a 27-yard field goal. Raabe improved to four-for-four on the season to give his squad a 3-0 edge with just under 10:30 left in the first quarter.
CMU scored on the ensuing possession and never looked back as it rolled to the conference win.