California University’s football team arrives at Indiana with a Cadillac Escalade-passing game and a Yugo-running game.
Whether that will be enough offense, well that depends on the defenses of these two quality programs.
The Vulcans, fresh from a No Contest against Clarion because of COVID-19 problems on the latter’s campus, is the lone undefeated team in the PSAC at 6-0 overall and 3-0 in the West Division. IUP, which lost to Shepherd 37-21 in a crossover game in Week 2, is 4-0 in the West and 5-1 overall.
Kickoff for the Coal Bowl is at 2 p.m. in Indiana.
California has not played since a 38-17 victory over Gannon Oct. 9, so the Vulcans are rested.
“It is what it is. You can look at it both ways,” said Cal head coach Gary Dunn. “We were ready to play. I was proud of the way our guys handled it.”
Dunn said he was left to scramble his schedule when the game was called off.
“We were able to get some rest but obviously young guys would rather play than rest,” Dunn said.
Junior quarterback Noah Mitchell is enjoying his best season since coming to Cal. The 6-3, 220-pounder has thrown for 13 touchdowns and has been intercepted just four times. He is 112 yards shy of 2,000 passing yards with four games remaining in the regular season.
Wide receiver JaQuae Jackson has had a breakout season with 39 receptions for 494 yards and six touchdowns. Tyson Hill, though held without a touchdown, has 34 catches for 548 yards.
“Noah has always been a good player for us,” Dunn said. “He’s more mature, takes fewer chances and depends on the guys out wide. He has a lot of confidence right now.”
California’s rushing attack is still trying to find its way. Kyle Brunson handles most of the running back duties but he has rushed 71 times for 223 yards, an average of just 3.1 yards.
“We spent some time on (the running game) the last few weeks,” said Dunn. “We’re trying to get better at it. We just really haven’t clicked. From the offensive line, to the tight ends to the running backs, we’ve played a lot of guys up front. It’s an area we have to get better at.”
The Vulcans’ defense has been outstanding, recording three shutouts and allowed just 43 points. Linebacker Noah Dillow leads the team with 44 tackles and eight tackles for losses.
Indiana has spread the attack on offense. Malik Anderson and Justice Evans have combined for 526 rushing yards and four touchdowns. Quarterback Harry Woodberry has 14 touchdowns and one interception, throwing for 942 yards. Wideout Irvin Charles has a team-high eight touchdowns.
“They are really balanced,” said Dunn. “Same old IUP. They’ll be big up front, get a pass rush from the defensive ends, quality defensive backs and really solid in all three phases.”