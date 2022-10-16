The California Vulcans held a 21-point lead before holding off a fourth-quarter rally to earn a 21-14 win at Seton Hill on Saturday night in Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference West action.
With the victory, the California improved to 4-3 overall and sits in a three-way tie for second place in the divisional standings with a 3-1 mark. The Vulcans have won all 10 meetings against the Griffins with three games being decided by seven points or less. Seton Hill remains winless this season with an 0-7 record behind a 0-4 mark in league play.
Junior linebacker Noah Dillow set a career high with 14 tackles and added 1.0 TFL and one pass break-up. Sophomore linebacker John Hutchinson tallied 11 tackles (four solo), 2.0 TFL and 1.0 sack while making his second career start.
Senior quarterback Noah Mitchell finished with 239 passing yards and two touchdowns on 15-of-30 attempts with no interceptions. He now ranks No. 11 all-time in PSAC history with 9,781 passing yards and is tied for No. 14 in league history with 84 career passing touchdowns.
Junior wide receiver JaQuae Jackson eclipsed the century mark for the fifth time this year, posting 138 yards and one touchdown on just five receptions.
The Bethany College football team hosted PAC rival Waynesburg University on Don Ault Field at Bison Stadium, Saturday afternoon. The Yellow Jackets stung the Bison, 34-17.
Hunter Cameron scored three touchdowns, the final one an 87-yarder, and rushed for 191 yards on 19 carries.Nick Hall added 108 yards on 19 carries.
Isaac Trout made one catch for the Yellow Jackets but it went for a 47-yard touchdown in the first quarter.
Bethany fell to 0-4 in the Presidents' Athletic Conference and 1-5 overall. Waynesburg moved to 2-2 in the conference and 3-3 overall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.