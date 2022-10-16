The California Vulcans held a 21-point lead before holding off a fourth-quarter rally to earn a 21-14 win at Seton Hill on Saturday night in Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference West action.

With the victory, the California improved to 4-3 overall and sits in a three-way tie for second place in the divisional standings with a 3-1 mark. The Vulcans have won all 10 meetings against the Griffins with three games being decided by seven points or less. Seton Hill remains winless this season with an 0-7 record behind a 0-4 mark in league play.

