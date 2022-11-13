In a meeting of NCAA Tournament teams from last year, the No. 7 California University women's basketball team suffered an 80-73 loss to No. 15 Charleston (W.Va.) on Saturday afternoon at the Wehrle Innovation Center.

With the loss, the Vulcans move to 1-1 this season while playing at the MEC/PSAC Challenge. Cal and Charleston have met six times over the last four years, including in the 2019 and 2021 NCAA Tournament.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In