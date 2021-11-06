SLIPPERY ROCK — This football game was an old-fashioned butt-kicking, with Cal providing the backside and Slipppery Rock the boot.
Cal came into the game undefeated and a win away from traveling to Kutztown to play in the State Game next weekend.
But Noah Grover, making just his third start at Slippery Rock, shredded the Cal secondary for 466 yards and four touchdowns in leading the Rock to a 38-26 rout of the Vulcans in the PSAC West Division championship game Saturday.
Slippery Rock (9-1, 6-1) plays Kutztown and if The Rock plays anywhere close to the way they played Saturday, then the NCAA Division II playoffs will become a reality.
Cal (5-1, 8-1) still has a chance to earn a playoff berth with a win at Bloomsburg next weekend to finish the regular season.
"We didn't play well, spotting them 21 points," said Cal head coach Gary Dunn. "It's hard to come back when you're down 21-0."
Jermaine Wynn caught 10 passes for 169 yards and teammate Cinque Sweeting caught seven for 177 as Grover bested the Cal secondary time after time.
"I think we have the finest wide receivers in the nation," said Slippery Rock head coaach Shawn Lutz said. "I don't know how you defend us from an offensive standpoint."
The final two minutes of the half held as much excitement as the first 28.
Slippery Rock had a first-and-goal at the two-yard line when Grover threw his second interception of the game and third of the season, this time to Dom Solomon.
A few plays later, Mitchell ran with the football for 21 yards on what was supposed to be a pass play. He slid by the 40-yard line but took a hit by Slippery Rock's Khadir Roberts. Mitchell lay stunned on the ground.
"I just tried to extend the play a little bit," said Mitchell, "He hit me in the head. I saw stars a little bit but I never lost consciousness."
One of Mitchell's linemen didn't appreceiate the hit and shoved a Slippery Rock player to the ground. Officials quickly broke up the players and penalized both teams.
"I don't think our guy did anything purposely," said Lutz. "The question you are asking is was it targeting. I don't know. I'll have to watch the film on that one."
Mitchell returned to the game in the second half.
That was rare good news Cal would have on this day.
The Vulcans would fall behind 21-0 before the first quarter ended.
Grover threw touchdown passes of 13, 18 and 81 yards in the first 12:02. Grover made the long pass work, setting up the shorter scoring passes.
So why wait so long to make the switch to Grover as starter?
"We evaluated in camp. It was an open competition," Lutz said. "We won games with Andrew (Koester). Before we lost the game to IUP, we were an undefeated football team.
"So you're saying I didn't make the right decision? Well, I'll take that. Maybe I'm not the smartest guy in the world but I'll take it right now."
"At fall camp, I hadn't really grown there," said Grover. "It took some time for things to slow down."
Meanwhile, the other Noah, Noah Mitchell of Cal, completed just 10 of 23 passes for 136 yards in the half.
"Look at what Noah Mitchell was today, 19 for 41 (for 230 yards). I'm not a math major but he's a career under 50 percent against us."
Cal trailed 38-13 in the fourth quarter and put two scores on the board while the Rock was trying to run out the clock.